Hannah Brown's mother seems to launch Shade Jed Wyatt on Instagram

On Friday, Hannah's mother. Susanne Brown He went to Instagram on Friday to wish his youngest daughter a happy birthday, but in doing so, fans speculate that he may have also cast a shadow on a former Bachelorette party winner Jed Wyatt.
"Thank God for letting him stay with me a little longer. You heard my prayers and he will have a wonderful life," Hannah's mother wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her brother. Patrick Browm. "The best Mother's Day anyone can ask for and I don't have a son-in-law who hurts my ears when he sings!"
Hannah commented on her mother's post, "Mother. We should probably make some modifications to this."
It seems Hannah was referring to the back of her mother's post that could have been shadowed by Jed, who appeared in season 15 of High school.
As fans will recall, Jed had blatantly admitted that he joined the show to promote his country music career, but then withdrew from his comments when he started falling in love at the age of 25.
However, even though Jed received the final rose and the two got engaged later, Hannah ended up resigning.
More recently, Hannah talked about how she's ready to return to the dating scene.
"I'm single, I'm," she said during a recent Instagram Live. "I feel like quarantined right now is not the best time to try to get out, but I feel like I'm in a place where I'm ready to do that, to test the waters a bit."
But where do you want to test the waters, you ask? Hannah assured fans that she might not be a member of Bachelor Nation.
He joked, "I can date other people who are not at The Bachelor. They are driving me crazy!"
Of course, those comments were made months after Hannah and Tyler Cameron He sparked rumors of romance with their recent reunion in Florida and after being seen enjoying the warm weather together on the beach. Not to mention his palpable chemistry on social media.
But it seems that Hannah is planning to look for love elsewhere.
