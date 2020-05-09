Hannah Brown's mother seems to launch Shade Jed Wyatt on Instagram

Is Hannah BrownDoes mom cast shade on one of her exes?

On Friday, Hannah's mother. Susanne Brown He went to Instagram on Friday to wish his youngest daughter a happy birthday, but in doing so, fans speculate that he may have also cast a shadow on a former Bachelorette party winner Jed Wyatt.

"Thank God for letting him stay with me a little longer. You heard my prayers and he will have a wonderful life," Hannah's mother wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her brother. Patrick Browm. "The best Mother's Day anyone can ask for and I don't have a son-in-law who hurts my ears when he sings!"

Hannah commented on her mother's post, "Mother. We should probably make some modifications to this."

It seems Hannah was referring to the back of her mother's post that could have been shadowed by Jed, who appeared in season 15 of High school.