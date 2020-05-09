HAIM Star & # 39; Ghosted & # 39; for your online match in the dating app

Instagram

Alana Haim reveals that she is struggling to find love during the ongoing coronavirus blockade, as one of her online dating app matches left her confused.

Rocker Alana Haim She is struggling to secure virtual dates during the coronavirus blockade after a potential suitor left her hanging.

the HAIM The keyboardist and guitarist has been using dating apps to find love, but so far her efforts have been unsuccessful, and she is particularly confused by the actions of an online party, which appears to be "ghost" to the musician.

"Obviously we are in quarantine (sic) and everyone is home, so the funniest thing I have had to deal with, like talking to guys during quarantine, is that they have no excuse not to send me a text message," year 28 he explained on Spotify's "Butt Dial" podcast.

"This is also making me feel needy. I'm not a needy person. I don't need you to text me, but there was a guy who literally couldn't fix it …" she continued. "Due to the timeline of what's going on in quarantine, you talk a little bit of text, then you go over to FaceTime and now we're having a (virtual) date, we're drinking wine, nothing too crazy … and I literally couldn't get together what time for FaceTime. And I don't know how it's possible because we're all at home. I think he didn't want FaceTime, but he didn't want to tell me. "

The experience has left Alana convinced that she was simply trying to find a way to get out of her app, "She was definitely just fooling me (ignoring me)."