Hailey Baldwin admits that being compared to Justin Bieber's exes makes her feel like "Less woman!"

It is no secret that Justin Bieber has had a couple of very public and serious relationships before he married Hailey Baldwin, being the highest profile with Selena Gomez! As a result, the model is often compared to the singer's exes and now, she opened up about how that makes her feel.

During a live streaming Q,amp;A yesterday, Hailey confessed that criticism from some enemies made her feel "less of a woman,quot; after she married Justin.

In other words, the 23-year-old made it clear that her marriage to the pop star has not been as perfect as it seems, at least not when it comes to public opinion catching up with her and affecting her mood and even her self esteem. .

During their Facebook Watch show, The Biebers, the married couple sat down and chatted about their relationship and more, based on questions from fans.

Definitely definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time the things people say and how people make comparisons … The way they make me feel less womanly, "Hailey said on camera.

At the end of the day, however, Hailey emphasized that, although the criticism annoys her, she always does her best to be the greatest person, as she assumes that the haters could be "going through something bad,quot;.

‘I think when people have a lot to say or do their best to make people feel less, it is because they are going through something bad. It helps remind me that that person is going through something on their own, "he explained.

Hailey also mentioned the brief romance that she and Justin had years before meeting and getting married.

According to her, many social network users invent all kinds of details about the reason why their relationship was intermittent, thinking that they really know something. Actually, "there are a lot of people who don't know."



