Gwyneth Paltrow takes a playful jab at Elon Musk's controversial baby name

In 2004, the actress from & # 39; Iron Man & # 39; It sparked a pop culture phenomenon when she and her then-husband Chris Martin shared the name they chose for their daughter with the world.

Elon muskChoosing a unique name for your first child with a girlfriend Grimes apparently has intrigued Gwyneth Paltrow. Days after the founder of Tesla revealed X Æ A-12 as her baby's nickname, the actress who played Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films shared her playful take.

On Friday, May 8, InStyle magazine posted on his Instagram account about Musk's explanation of "how to pronounce his name and the name of #grimes' baby X Æ A-12." Responding to that, Paltrow joked in the comment section, "#ChrisMartin I think we were beaten by the most controversial name," prompting the magazine to respond, "LMAO I-".

Paltrow was referring to the time when she and her husband Chris Martin He generated enthusiasm for choosing Apple as the name of their first child together. In 2004 she told him Oprah Winfrey"Basically it was because, when we were pregnant for the first time, her dad said, 'If it's a girl, I think her name should be Apple. It sounded very sweet and evoked a lovely image, you know?"

"Apples are so sweet and healthy, and it's biblical. And I thought it sounded so lovely," the founder of Goop continued. "Then it was born and turned into an international scandal, which was surprising to me because there are people called Rose or Lily or Ivy or June or, you know, a lot of pretty names."

Paltrow was married to Martin for 12 years before filing for divorce in 2015. Together, they share two children together, Apple, 15, and Moses, 14. Two years after finalizing their divorce, the Hollywood actress married the producer. Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York.

As far as Musk and his baby name are concerned, the 48-year-old tech mogul welcomed a boy with Grimes on May 4. Days later, it poured on the Joe Rogan Experience the podcast that your singing girlfriend was responsible for your baby's unique name.

"First of all, my partner is the one who actually came up with the name … it's great in names," explained the founder of Space X. "It's just & # 39; X & # 39 ;, the letter & # 39; X & # 39 ;, and the & # 39; Æ & # 39; is pronounced & # 39; ash & # 39; and then & # 39; A-12 & # 39; is my contribution. Archangel 12, the forerunner of the SR-71, the coolest plane of all. Right. "