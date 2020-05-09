Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to participate in the Red Nose Day Special Telethon

WENN

Also prepared to act remotely for the two-hour television fundraiser, which aims to end child poverty worldwide, are Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and OneRepublic, among others.

Sam smith, gwen Stefani, Blake Sheltonand Ellie Goulding They are teaming up to headline America's sixth annual special Red Nose Day telethon.

Meghan Trainor, A republic, James Taylorand Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers It will also be featured remotely for the charity event, which aims to attract donations to help end child poverty worldwide.

This year's two-hour television fundraising event on May 21 will also feature the Celebrity Escape Room challenge, starring in "Friends." Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox gathered – before the COVID-19 pandemic – and joined forces with Ben stiller and "Big Little Lies"actor Adam Scott to solve a series of time-sensitive puzzles, testing your mental abilities.

Since its launch in the US USA In 2015, Red Nose Day has raised $ 200 million (£ 161 million) for children in neglected global communities.