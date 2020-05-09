Great Pasadena birthday celebration tracked to 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Authorities warned the public on Saturday to adhere to orders to stay home after it was confirmed that five people in Pasadena had COVID-19 after attending a large birthday celebration.

The group of COVID-19 cases were identified by contact tracing. According to officials, the party was attended by a large number of family and friends, and the infected person had been coughing and was not wearing a mask.

"This is an example of how good contact tracking can identify disease groups and tell us more about the spread of disease in our community," said Dr. Matthew Feaster, an epidemiologist at PPHD. "We are grateful to our great team of public health nurses, case investigators, and contact trackers who help track the virus and prevent the disease from spreading to other members of our community."

"Pasadena residents who stay home keep themselves and their loved ones protected from COVID-19," said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, PPHD director and health officer. “Although we are moving forward with minor modifications to the Home Safety Order, gatherings of people who do not live in the same home are still prohibited. The virus is still highly contagious. Social distancing, frequent handwashing, and the use of face covers continue to be our best defenses against the spread of COVID-19 in our community. ”

Authorities emphasized that people with underlying medical conditions and people 65 and older should continue at home.