Gray Anatomy star Catarina Scorsone separates from husband Rob Giles five months after receiving her third child

Grey's Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone and her husband of more than ten years, Rob Giles, have suspended their marriage. Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd in the ABC medical drama, married Giles in 2009 and they share three daughters: Eliza, 7, Paloma "Pippa,quot; Michaela, 3, and Arwen, 4 months.

"Caterina and Rob have separated. They remain friends and are committed to raising their children in a spirit of love, "their representatives said. People magazine in a joint statement.

Giles is a musician who has had a career as a singer / songwriter but changed careers and now works as a television writer.

According to the Today is the show, Scorsone filed a petition for a "dissolution of marriage with minor children,quot; on Friday at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. The separation occurs only a month before the couple had celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary.

Scorsone gave birth to the couple's third child, Arwen, in December. She and Giles announced the news with an Instagram post of the newborn curled up with his older sister Eliza. In the legend of the publication, Scorsone wrote: “Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart renewed by love at every exquisite moment. "

Last month, the actress posted a photo of her holding baby Arwen and revealed that she and Giles had changed their minds about their youngest daughter's name. Instead of calling her Arwen, they decided to call her by her middle name, Lucinda, or "Lucky, for short.

Scorsone's daughter Pippa was diagnosed with Down syndrome, and the actress has used her Grey's Anatomy fame as a platform to advocate for families with Down syndrome. Last year Scorsone said in the Maternal podcast that she unconsciously thought her job as a mother was to equip her daughter to survive in a competitive world.

She admits that she "fell into a tailspin,quot; after hearing her daughter's diagnosis because she realized that Pippa would have some physical and cognitive differences. However, one day everything changed.

"This simple voice came to me where she said, 'I don't know what to do, oh I'm supposed to keep her safe and I'm supposed to make her feel loved,' said Caterina Scorsone." And suddenly my understanding of my work as a mother. it was distilled and opened completely. "



