Gowns4Good – Up News Info | Up News Info Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is the time of year when graduation ceremonies should be taking place.
But COVID-19 is avoiding many, at least not in a traditional sense.
The dresses are now being put to good use.
Breck School students collected prom dresses today.
In fact, they can be used in hospitals as personal protective equipment.
PPE has been in short supply during the COVID-19 outbreak.
This is part of a national movement called "Grad Gowns For Good,quot;.
The gowns will be on hold for a few days to make sure they are virus free.
