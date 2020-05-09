Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes on one on one – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML7410d9ab1e5f8e1a7c72d1ae6d6923a317%

With the COVID-19 crisis hitting Michigan hard and turning things around overnight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer took her time in her first extended interview to discuss it and move forward in a special.aired on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Up News Info 62.

Whitmer, the state 49th Governor, she is the only guest as she talks about being at the forefront of the state's battle against the pandemic. He talks about how it has been with lead producer / presenter Carol Cain and provides updates on efforts to reopen amid a public backlash. His stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 28, but the ban on the construction and real estate sectors was lifted this week. And the manufacturing ban, including the automotive sector, will be lifted on May 11. He laid out his six-phase plan to do more.

Whitmer, a sports fan and MSU alumnus, looks at the prospects for football and the fall games at Spartan Stadium and the Big House, as well as the major leagues.

Asked about the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, he talks about the madness over PPE materials for health workers and frontline workers and what is happening. will need in the next few days.

Whitmer's handling of the crisis has catapulted her onto the national stage and she was asked about it, SNL's personification of her, the bobble head, the recent rap song about her, and the nickname "Big Gretch."

Whitmer, one of four national co-chairs of former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign, spoke on the subject that she is on the short list for her vice presidential election. Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate who will face President Donald Trump this fall, has said he would choose a woman as his running mate.

