Google unifies messaging teams, plans "more consistent vision,quot;

The unit is coming to Google's messaging strategy again. A report from The Verge details a shake-up in Google's messaging leadership that will see Javier Soltero, vice president and general manager of G Suite, take over all of Google's messaging apps in a single "unified team."

A Google statement says Single will be in charge of "all of Google's collective communication products," which presumably means Google Hangouts, Google Meet, Google Chat, Google Messages, Google Duo, and Google Voice. Interestingly, the report also lists the "Android phone app,quot; as one of Soltero's new responsibilities. Here is Google's full statement.

We are bringing all of Google's collective communication products together under a single leader and unified team that will be led by Javier Soltero, Vice President and General Manager of G Suite. Javier will remain in the cloud, but will also join the leadership team under Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems. Outside of this update, there are no other changes to the staff and Hiroshi will continue to play an important role in our ongoing partnership efforts.

Single only joined Google in October last year. Previously, he created the Acompli email app, which Microsoft acquired in 2014, and made it the Outlook mobile app. After talking to Single, The Verge comes out with what appear to be conflicting statements about the future of Google's messaging apps. For one thing, the report says Google "has no immediate plans to change or integrate any of Google's apps," but when it talks about Google's consumer messaging apps, it also quotes Soltero as saying: "The plan is still modernize all of that. " to Google Meet and Google Chat. "

Hiroshi Lockheimer, who has a big role at Google as senior vice president of Chrome and Android and is now the boss of Soltero, also spoke to The Verge about the transition. "It is not necessarily a bad thing that there are multiple communications applications if they have a different purpose," Lockheimer told the site. "Part of what could be confusing, what we have done to confuse everyone, is our story around some of our communications products that have been shipped from one location to another. But now we are looking forward, in a way who has a much more coherent vision. "

Like all Google messaging products and initiatives, an almighty "Messenger Boss,quot; is a re-re-re-re-restart of something Google has done before. Around 2016, Google Messaging was unified under Nick Fox, who, for a time, was "VP of Communications Products," which covered Hangouts, Project Fi, and Google WebRTC efforts. The big move that happened under Fox's supervision was the launch of Google Allo, which did not unify anything and only added another messenger to the Google line. Allo was closed after a year and a half, and today Fox is no longer in charge of the messages.

Google Hangouts itself was also supposed to be a great unifier. Around 2013, Hangouts combined Google Talk, Google+ Messenger, the Android SMS app, and Google Voice into one app. For a time Hangouts achieved this messaging utopia from Google, but Google eventually lost interest in maintaining the app and continued to fragment the user base by launching new messaging apps.

We are not receiving much concrete information from this announcement about what the future holds for Google messages. Aligning all messaging apps under the G Suite division seems to line up with a rumor that the G Suite team was planning a "new Unified Communications app,quot; that would incorporate Gmail, Drive, Google Chat and Google Meet features, all with the purpose of combating business communication applications such as Microsoft Teams and Slack.