Google says most of its employees will work from home until 2021

Google has extended its work-from-home policy for the rest of 2020. After previously telling employees they would work remotely until June 1, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that they will likely work from home until the end of year. via Information.

According to Pichai, employees whose job requires being physically in the office will be able to return in June or July, but with greater safety precautions and a "different,quot; office experience.

But for most Google staff, working at home will remain the new normal for the rest of the year. Google began advising employees to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early March.

Google isn't the only major tech company that asks employees to stay home for the rest of the year. Facebook made a similar announcement yesterday, citing information from groups like the Centers for Disease Control and Johns Hopkins, along with guidance from the government. Google and Facebook probably aren't the only ones, either: With two of the biggest tech companies planning to close their doors for the rest of the year, chances are we'll start to see other companies follow.