Golf course on Massachusetts-Rhode Island state line faces guidelines

The Pawtucket Country Club is based in Rhode Island, however, most of the golf course is in Massachusetts.

Therefore, players must adhere to the guidelines of both states when it comes to playing the course.

Rhode Island, unlike Massachusetts, never closed its golf courses during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the state did set guidelines, one of which is that only Rhode Islanders could play in Rhode Island courses.

This is now causing problems for the golf course as Massachusetts allowed golf courses to reopen according to state guidelines on Thursday. Massachusetts residents are still unable to play all 18 holes at the Pawtucket Country Club due to Rhode Island restrictions. The first and tenth holes, the putting green on the 18th hole, and the clubhouse of the country club are located in Rhode Island, meaning that Rhode Islanders can still play all 18 holes on the course.

"Until they can play all 18 holes, we're not really keeping score," Rhode Island resident Max Jackson told WCVB's David Bienick about playing the field with his Massachusetts friends.

The holes that Massachusetts players can and cannot play is not the only restriction players have to deal with on the field. According to the guidelines to reopen published by Massachusetts on Thursday, players in the state cannot use golf carts and have to walk from hole to hole. Rhode Island does not have that same guideline, as players from its state can still use a golf cart.

Gary Reiss, co-owner of the country club, told Bienick that it takes $ 1 million each year to maintain the greens on the golf course and that he is concerned that members are canceling their memberships due to the laws of both states.

"These are hard-working and hard-working people," Reiss told Bienick. "I'm not looking for a favor for the pampered rich in any way. These people deserve to be out there."