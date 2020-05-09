Giannis Antetokounmpo & # 39; disgusted & # 39; for offensive tweets, says he was hacked

Claiming that he had been hacked, Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was "upset,quot; by a series of offensive tweets that were posted to his official Twitter account on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward, the 2019 NBA MVP and a leading candidate to earn that honor again this year, finally noted Thursday that he had regained control of his account. "I came back and would like to address today's social media incident! I was hacked and the situation is currently under investigation," Antetokounmpo wrote. "The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am very disappointed and upset that someone said the terrible things that were said! "

In addition to his Twitter account, Antetokounmpo's phone, email, and bank accounts were hacked, according to tweets posted by his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and one of his brothers, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo. His identical tweets on the subject stated, "The things this hacker said were extremely inappropriate and unpleasant!"

It quickly became apparent that a malicious user had probably taken control of Antetokounmpo's Twitter account, as tweets emerged that made offensive comments about LeBron James of the Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee's teammate. Khris Middleton and the late Kobe Bryant. Some tweets claimed that Antetokounmpo had contracted the new coronavirus, while others included racial slurs.

"I feel terrible that the Bucks, Khris, LeBron and the Curry family were included in the malicious and bogus tweets," Antetokounmpo wrote after the tweets were removed from his account. "I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and rude behavior."

The Antetokounmpo agent reportedly confirmed that his client had been hacked, and the Bucks announced that an investigation was underway.

Like everyone else associated with the NBA, Antetokounmpo has been waiting for a possible resumption of the 2019-20 season since the league suspended operations on March 11. At the time of that decision, made after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus, the Bucks had the league's best record at 53-12 and were looking for their first NBA title since 1971.

Compared to his 2018-19 MVP campaign, Antetokounmpo averaged more points (29.6 to 27.7) and rebounds (13.7 to 12.5) in fewer minutes (30.9 to 32.8) this season, with almost the same number of assists (5.8 to 5.9) . His player efficiency rating, 31.6, was not only the best in the NBA, but it put him in the rhythm of one of the highest marks in the history of the league.

Originally of Greek Nigerian origin, Antetokounmpo is in his seventh NBA season after Milwaukee made him the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA draft. Another brother of his, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, also plays for the Bucks.

Thursday's episode was far from the first time an NBA player said he was hacked after his Twitter account made waves, and in some cases, those claims were met with some degree of skepticism. The tweets from Antetokounmpo's account were so outrageous, and so out of place for one of the NBA's most modest superstars, that they quickly produced a rare consensus from the online basketball community that he was the victim of a security breach.