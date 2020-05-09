Fugitive wanted after shooting in Larimer County – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb5e059dd5301bccd69aff058934e056415%

Law enforcement officials are looking for an alleged gang member who is believed to have shot a man Friday in Larimer County, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Shortly after noon on Friday, a man entered the emergency room at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to the press release. His wound was not considered fatal. Hospital workers notified police, and the sheriff's office responded to a residence in an unincorporated area of ​​the county.

Witness information in the area of ​​the residence led officers to identify Sonny Arthur Howes, 28, as a suspect in the shooting. His whereabouts and the vehicle he may be in are unknown. The sheriff's department said Howes has ties to Larimer County and the Colorado Springs areas.

He is considered armed and has gang affiliations, according to the statement. It should not be approached by anyone other than the police, and investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree assault, threat, and possession of a weapon by a former criminal.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about Howes, its location, or the shooting to call 970-416-1985.