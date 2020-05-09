Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey are too committed to Handle

Nothing is stopping these two lovebirds.
The infamous Too hot to handle Couple Harry jowsey and Francesca Farago are officially committed
During a recent Zoom meeting of the Netflix show that aired on the platform, the couple talked about what their relationship has been like since the show ended and what they hope for in the future.
Host Desiree Burch the two asked, "Has the question been asked yet?"
While Farago seemed to prefer a proposal to occur in person, nothing stopped Jowsey from entering.
"Can you do it on Zoom? Well, we do too," Jowsey said as she knelt down and pulled out a Ring Pop candy. "I just want to say that you have absolutely changed my life, I love you so much and I can't wait to spend forever with you. Want do this? Do you want to get married? "
Of course Farago said yes.
"Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes," he said.
"Well, I couldn't imagine being with anyone else," he replied.
She replied, "You are so cute."
On Instagram, Jowsey shared a photo of the two lovebirds and wrote, "Where should we have the wedding?"
In late April, the two Netflix stars said Morning pop& # 39; s Scott Tweedie They are currently quarantined in their own home countries, making their recent involvement much more bittersweet.
"It was really difficult," said Jowsey, who lives in Australia, on Instagram Live. "We do FaceTime two or three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks, but we literally have no choice."
Jowsey also revealed that after the Netflix show, their relationship was "a bit like a Russian coast."
He continued, "After the show, we had a little break. I flew to Vancouver, she flew to Australia and then we parted ways a bit. I sent her a bunch of nice videos of us, and the next thing you know is that everything worked again. I think we are in the best position we've ever been in. "
However, now is nothing but grand plans for his future. According to Jowsey, Farago plans to move from Vancouver to Australia.
While the two have previously talked about a wedding, it hasn't been until now that Jowsey officially asked the question. According to the couple, they have looked at photos of rings and They revealed that they were totally willing to do it if Netflix wanted to film the big event.
Jowsey said, "If Netflix wants to pick it up, it could be really great."
Too hot to handle It is currently airing on Netflix.
