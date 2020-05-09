Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey are too committed to Handle

Nothing is stopping these two lovebirds.

The infamous Too hot to handle Couple Harry jowsey and Francesca Farago are officially committed

During a recent Zoom meeting of the Netflix show that aired on the platform, the couple talked about what their relationship has been like since the show ended and what they hope for in the future.

Host Desiree Burch the two asked, "Has the question been asked yet?"

While Farago seemed to prefer a proposal to occur in person, nothing stopped Jowsey from entering.

"Can you do it on Zoom? Well, we do too," Jowsey said as she knelt down and pulled out a Ring Pop candy. "I just want to say that you have absolutely changed my life, I love you so much and I can't wait to spend forever with you. Want do this? Do you want to get married? "