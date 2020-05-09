Fort Worth ISD students gain access to digital education as thousands of Chromebooks are distributed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLb8150b00bbc78d5f37de71928fabc75b15%

– As students continue their virtual education during the coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Worth Independent School District is helping more youth with digital access.

On Friday, workers distributed thousands of Chromebooks, purchased through an emergency purchase by the Board of Education in April, to students across the school district.

Administrators said more than 3,100 Chromebooks were "urgently needed,quot; to provide elementary school families with a device to support virtual instruction at home.

%MINIFYHTMLb8150b00bbc78d5f37de71928fabc75b16%

"Access to a device is critical to supporting the District's Home Learning initiative during the state and county COVID-19 school closings," said Jerry Moore, FWISD Academic Director.

The devices came at a considerable cost, with the purchase of the computer ringing on a bill close to $ 2,000,000.

Parents and students picked up their devices at Morningside and William M. Green Elementary Schools.

To make those Chromebooks viable, the Fort Worth ISD school board also voted on a measure to spend nearly $ 1.3 million on the purchase of 6,000 hotspots to provide families with Internet connectivity to support instruction. Those hot spots have already been distributed.