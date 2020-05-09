Former Rockford Peaches pitcher Mary Pratt dies – the Denver Post

%MINIFYHTML96dc91b6f25b754dca40d693ea45075617%

BRAINTREE, Mass. – Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the Girls' Professional Baseball League, died. She was 101 years old.

Pratt died Wednesday. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger that he passed away peacefully in a nursing home.

Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league appeared in the 1992 movie "A League of Its Own."

It was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 peaches. The league said in a tweet that "Pratt's stories, his energy will be missed for a long time."

Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Connecticut native was a coach and referee in various sports.

She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and the Boston Garden Hall of Fame.