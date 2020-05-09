Former Google engineer asks court to dismiss lawsuit

Former Google engineer James Damore, who sued Google in 2018 for allegedly discriminating against conservative white men, has asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit, Bloomberg reported. Damore's written request and three other men who joined his lawsuit also joined Google. Damore's lawyer said that as part of a settlement with Google, the men are prohibited from speaking about the case beyond Thursday's presentation in the Superior Court of Santa Clara, according to Bloomberg.

Neither Damore's lawyer nor Google responded to requests for comment from The edge on Saturday.

The company fired Damore in 2017 after he wrote a controversial internal memo suggesting that women were biologically less suited for tech jobs. The memo was later released, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an internal email to staff at the time saying Damore had violated the company's code of conduct to "promote harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace. "

In a separate complaint, the US National Labor Relations Board. USA He discovered in 2018 that Google had given a legitimate reason to fire Damore.