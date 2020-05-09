Former Bad Company lead singer Brian Howe dies at 66 – Up News Info Detroit

LAKE PLACID, Florida (AP) – Brian Howe, the former lead singer for British rock band Bad Company, died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his Florida home. He was 66 years old.

Howe's friend and manager Paul Easton confirmed the rocker's death in a statement.

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 21: Brian Howe of Bad Company presents the award for Comedy Tour of the Year at the 26th Annual Pollstar Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on February 21, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond / Getty Images for Pollstar)

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and music icon, Brian Howe," said Easton.

Howe was found suffering from cardiac arrest at his Lake Placid, Florida home, according to the statement. Rescuers were able to have a brief conversation with him, but Howe escaped and did not regain consciousness.

The Portsmouth, England native began his career in the United States with Ted Nugent's album "Penetrator,quot;, which was released in 1984. Howe joined the Bad Company in 1986 after the group's original singer, Paul Rodgers, outside.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – MAY 29: Founding members Simon Kirke (drums) and Paul Rodgers (lead singer) of Bad Company perform during Joe Walsh & Bad Company One Hell Of A Night Tour – at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheater on 29 May 2016 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

The band's second Howe-era album, "Dangerous Age,quot; from 1988, went gold with more than 500,000 sales. The 1990 album "Holy Water,quot; reached Top 40 and platinum status by selling over a million copies.

Howe left Bad Company in 1994 to pursue a solo career. He continued to tour with his band until earlier this year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced virtually all live performances to stop.

"I feel like we are all in this world for a reason," Howe's son Michael said in a statement. "The passion for music was from my father, and I am very happy that his legacy lives on."

