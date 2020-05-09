Former Adele coach talked about "allegations of fatophobia,quot; towards her after viral Instagram

The London-based coach is not here for criticism.
As you probably saw, Adele went viral this week after posting this Instagram of herself:
It sparked some pretty intense conversations about HIS body and weight.
Now, his former coach, Pete Geracimo, has spoken about the situation on Instagram.
"It is disheartening to read negative comments and allegations of fat phobia questioning the authenticity of her incredible weight loss," she wrote.
"In my personal experience of working with her through many ups and downs, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms."
"She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her amazing voice speak, or should I say sing! She never pretended to be something she wasn't. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it! "
Pete said Adele's trip was always about recovering:
When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about making her healthy. Especially after pregnancy and after surgery. When 25 It fell and the tour announced, we had to prepare for a grueling 13-month schedule. At that time, she started training and made better eating decisions. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people noticed. The transformation of his body was splashed across the media. The attention he generated was amazing.
He also said that his "transformation,quot; is not for advertising, or anything related to album sales:
Since moving to Los Angeles, it has been well documented that he underwent some difficult personal changes. It is natural that with the change a new feeling of being and wanting to be your best possible version arises. She adopted better eating habits and committed to her physical condition and "is sweating." I couldn't be more proud or happy for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, advertising or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo
"I hope people appreciate the hard work Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit of herself and her family only," Pete continued. "He didn't lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves."
"It's about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She hasn't changed from the Adele we grew up with and love."
Let's sum this up with this: Adele is a legend and always will be.
