Food writer Alison Roman apologized to Chrissy Teigen after criticizing her for monetizing her brand of cravings

You know Chrissy Teigen. The model and mother of two has become a household name with Cravings, her lifestyle brand that includes cookbooks, cookware, and a blog.
And this is chef Alison Roman, best-selling author and food columnist for the New York Times and Bon Appétit.
On Thursday, Alison appeared in an article in The New Consumer where she called Chrissy Teigen, as well as professional organizer Marie Kondo, for capitalizing on her fame and "doing things you can buy."
"What Chrissy Teigen has done is crazy to me," said Alison. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like, boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where there are only people running a content farm for her. horrifying and it's not something I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. "
With all the speed of the Internet, Alison's comments returned to Chrissy, who expressed her pain and disappointment in a Twitter thread.
"I started craving because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something that John didn't buy, I wanted to do something that would reassure me, make me happy and make others happy too," said the 34-year-old man. explained.
"I didn't,quot; sell "myself to make my dreams come true. Having a line of kitchen utensils, being part of that process from start to finish, seeing something pass from the sketch to my hands, I love it."
Chrissy went on to say that she did not believe that "I would have been so discouraged by the words of a fellow food lover,quot; and that "I had no idea they perceived me that way."
Then he described the hard work and dedication he puts into his brand, before concluding: "This 'farm' you think doesn't exist. I am the farm. I am the cows, the horses, the pigs."
Lots of people came to Chrissy's defense, including her husband John Legend, who said he was very proud of her.
Alison responded to the reaction soon after …
… before apologizing to Chrissy.
This was the last thing Chrissy said on the matter, but the last time I checked to see that the couple were still dating, so maybe she accepted Alison's apology?
What do you think of all this? Tell us in the comments.
