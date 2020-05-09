Food writer Alison Roman apologized to Chrissy Teigen after criticizing her for monetizing her brand of cravings

Bradley Lamb
"I didn't,quot; sell "myself by making my dreams come true."

You know Chrissy Teigen. The model and mother of two has become a household name with Cravings, her lifestyle brand that includes cookbooks, cookware, and a blog.

Not to mention starring on TV shows like Lip sync battle and Chrissy's cutand being the identifiable queen of Twitter.

And this is chef Alison Roman, best-selling author and food columnist for the New York Times and Bon Appétit.

She is also a former BuzzFeed writer.

On Thursday, Alison appeared in an article in The New Consumer where she called Chrissy Teigen, as well as professional organizer Marie Kondo, for capitalizing on her fame and "doing things you can buy."

"What Chrissy Teigen has done is crazy to me," said Alison. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like, boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where there are only people running a content farm for her. horrifying and it's not something I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. "

With all the speed of the Internet, Alison's comments returned to Chrissy, who expressed her pain and disappointment in a Twitter thread.

This is a huge hassle and it hit me hard. I've done her recipes for years, bought cookbooks, supported her on social media, and praised her in interviews. I even signed up to produce the same show he talks about in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp

"I started craving because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something that John didn't buy, I wanted to do something that would reassure me, make me happy and make others happy too," said the 34-year-old man. explained.

"I didn't,quot; sell "myself to make my dreams come true. Having a line of kitchen utensils, being part of that process from start to finish, seeing something pass from the sketch to my hands, I love it."

Chrissy went on to say that she did not believe that "I would have been so discouraged by the words of a fellow food lover,quot; and that "I had no idea they perceived me that way."

I really loved everything about Alison. I was jealous of having a book with food on the cover instead of a face! I've made countless NYT recipes that you've created, posting along the way.

Then he described the hard work and dedication he puts into his brand, before concluding: "This 'farm' you think doesn't exist. I am the farm. I am the cows, the horses, the pigs."

There are many days that I cry a lot because cravings, the site, is our baby that we love to pump content. We do this work ourselves, and there is still NO monetary gain. it's just work work work and the reward is that you like it. so being called a sold out ... hooooo it hurts

Lots of people came to Chrissy's defense, including her husband John Legend, who said he was very proud of her.

@chrissyteigen I love what you are building. I love that it comes directly from your heart and your brilliant and creative mind. I am so proud of you

Alison responded to the reaction soon after …

when women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they make or don't earn, well that's more

I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who is successful, especially women. I was trying to clarify that my business model doesn't include a product line, which works very well for some, but I don't see it working for me.

… before apologizing to Chrissy.

Being a woman who knocks other women down is not my thing and I don't think it's yours either (obviously I couldn't communicate it effectively). I hope we can meet someday, I think we probably would get along.

This was the last thing Chrissy said on the matter, but the last time I checked to see that the couple were still dating, so maybe she accepted Alison's apology?

anyway. Now that he's out there, I think we should probably stop following us @alisoneroman

What do you think of all this? Tell us in the comments.

