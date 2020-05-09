Floyd Mayweather Jr. Says He's Done With Boxing, Would Consider 'Entertainment' Bouts

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has no interest in boxing again, but is open to the idea of ​​more fights giving him a chance to "entertain and have a little fun."

The undefeated American legend was the subject of speculation about coming out of retirement to face Adrien Broner. Such rumors were exacerbated by a series of exercise videos posted by Mayweather, who has a perfect 50-0 record, but said his intention is simply to keep fit.

"No, those are just rumors," Mayweather, 43, told Fight Hype about the possibility of fighting Broner. "I'm retired. I'm done with boxing. It doesn't hurt to keep fit. Your body is your temple. Only in the gym keeping you fit.

"Not for boxing, just for me. Training fighters and having fun during this (coronavirus) pandemic."

Mayweather's last boxing fight was the Las Vegas mega-money showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017.

After that, Mayweather faced kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition fight, the type he would be interested in participating in again if the money is correct.

"I say this, you sell little sands and make some small numbers of babies. Not bad," he added. "But I'm older and much wiser, which means I don't want to end up like my uncle and end up like a lot of fighters when you don't know when to hang him up."

"When you fight for everyone else instead of fighting for yourself. Even with Conor McGregor, he was smart on my part and smart on his part. Because if he can't beat Mayweather, then try to share the ring with him." so you can earn more money than any MMA or any other fighter. Even if we did it again, it is entertainment and business.

"Once again I will tell you, I am not boxing without boxers at all. None. I am retired and I love my life. I enjoy being retired."

"If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and win $ 600 million, (then) why not?

"If I had to go back and fight a fighter, why fight a fighter who can only sell small seats? I like to face guys who once again have countries behind them."

"If I'm going to do something, it has to be worth it. There is no number worth going back to the ring to fight these young fighters and wear down my body."

"Am I fighting these young fighters? No. I'm retired. I'm retired from the sport of boxing. I'm training, having fun and enjoying life. I don't want anything."