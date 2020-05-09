Filmfare recommends: Bollywood movies that revolve around journalism

Most journalists are idolized in our movies. Our filmmakers have been making films in the media and media people since the black and white era. Most of the films portray the hard-working journalist who overcomes all kinds of obstacles and pressures and manages to put the spotless truth before the masses. Whether the masses have the ability to handle the truth is another matter. Although some films have also been satires, they portray the most expensive side of the noble profession. They make an interesting visualization, although in reality they are nothing more than very glamorous versions of real life from the media. We bring you a list of the Hindi movies from the past two decades that have stood out to the press and journalists. We hope you add something new to your movie watching experience in this quarantine.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Director: Aziz Mirza.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal

The film was a satire on the callous nature of the television news media. Ajay Bakshi (Shahrukh Khan) is a successful television news reporter. Ria Banerjee (Juhi Chawla) is another such journalist who belongs to a rival channel. The two are forever intertwined in a one-handed game. They both want to be the first to get the story. While Ajay is willing to cut corners, Ria is more sincere. Although they are attracted to each other, they do not recognize the attraction, they prefer to be rivals. Mohan Joshi (Paresh Rawal) shoots a minister's brother-in-law. He is framed as a terrorist, but Ajay and Ria get to know his true story. It turns out that her daughter was brutally raped by the man she had killed and then lost her life. He took the drastic step because the police were unwilling to act due to the man's powerful connection. Moved by this narrative, both agree to investigate it together and bring justice to Mohan. Her research exposes rot in political, judicial and police circles. They unite during the investigation and can finally obtain Mohan's release by turning public opinion against his death penalty.

Page 3 (2005)

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, Boman Irani

The film brought out the sordid side of both the journalism on page 3 and the main reports. Madhavi Sharma (Konkona Sen Sharma) is a young journalist who comes to Mumbai in search of work. She is hired by newspaper editor Deepak Suri (Boman Irani), and is tasked with reporting celebrity news, writing articles for page 3. Disappointed with her pace. Vinayak Mane (Atul Kulkarni), a renowned criminal journalist, is told to guide her. They witness the explosion of a bomb in the city, and Madhavi is shocked by the antipathy shown by the authorities in this regard. Later he discovers a story that the children are being kidnapped from an orphanage. And that a rich industrialist is bothering these children on his farm. The story is crushed by political pressure, but using his connections on page 3, Madhavi sees to it that justice is done. The film told us that no real news is ever written. Konkona and Atul Kulkarni were praised for their performance.

Kabul Express (2006)

Director: Kabir Khan.

Cast: John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Salman Shahid, Hanif Hum Ghum, Linda Arsenio

The film was based on director Kabir Khan's own experiences as a documentary filmmaker. It was filmed in Afghanistan and recounts the misadventures of two rookie journalists from India on their first tour of Afghanistan. Suhel Khan (John Abraham) and Jai Kapoor (Arshad Warsi) are Indian journalists who are sent to Afghanistan to create a report on what life is like in the country after the US invasion of the country. They hire taxi driver Khyber (Hanif Humghum) for his trip. Along the way, they meet the American journalist Jessica Beckham (Linda Arsenio) who wants to report on the American side of the war in Afghanistan. She joins them on their tour, but the three journalists are shocked when a Taliban official, Imran Khan (Salman Shahid), takes them hostage and convinces them to take him to the Pakistan border. Later they learn that he is actually a member of the Pakistani army named Wassim Chaudrey who joined the Taliban but now wants to return to his homeland of Pakistan. They get to see the true face of the conflict, and also how the war has negatively affected the Afghan landscape. It is a sobering experience for all three and also for the spectators.

Peepli Live (2010)

Director: Anusha Rizvi

Cast: Omkar Das Manikpuri, Raghubir Yadav, Shalini Vatsa, Malaika Shenoy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Naseeruddin Shah

Farmer suicides are a grim reality and the film showed the system's apathy in the face of such events. It also sheds light on how the media manipulates a situation in search of higher PRTs. While the media's agenda is served, the problem they focus on is rarely resolved. Brothers Natha (Omkar Das Manikpuri) and Budhiya (Raghubir Yadav) are lazy and drunk with a big loan on their heads. They have no means to repay the loan and spend all their free time getting drunk. They come to know that the government pays huge compensation to the family if a farmer commits suicide. While discussing this, a local journalist listens to them and reports it. It soon becomes national news, and two rival news channels descend on his village to cover suicide. It becomes a kind of media circus. Political parties also get involved. Everyone tries to take advantage of the situation and Natha, who has become an unwitting celebrity, begins to fear for her life. In the end, the government finds a body, but no compensation is awarded because an accidental death case is discovered. Worse still, the bank also takes away their land. You felt as if you were watching real events unfold, not fiction.

Tere Bin Laden (2010)

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Cast: Ali Zafar, Sugandha Garg, Pradhuman Singh

The film was a black comedy that pointed out how the madness of the latest news causes the media to renounce editorial protocols. The film may have come years before the real danger of fake news awoke, but it did point to its flaws. Ali Hassan (Ali Zafar) is an ambitious reporter for Danka TV, a luxury local television channel in Karachi, Pakistan. Her dream is to make it big so she can earn enough money to settle in the United States. Through his own foolishness, he is deported out of the United States. Later, he comes across a resemblance to Bin Laden, Noora (Pradhuman Singh). He makes a plan to make a fake Bin Laden video. With the help of his travel agent's assistant Zoya (Sugandha Garg) and a local radio jockey Qureshi (Rahul Singh) and his assistant Gul (Nikhil Ratnaparkhi), he tricks Noora into dressing up as Bin Laden and makes a video false. When you "filter,quot; it, it creates a sensation among American and Pakistani intelligence circles. The defense agencies of both countries are pursuing Ali and Noora. After a long set of misadventures, they are both captured. To save the face of the Americans, Ali proposes to make another fake video where Bin Laden proposes a ceasefire. As a result, the American in charge of the operation is promoted, and even Ali realizes his American dream. Noora, meanwhile, finds love in Zoya.

Rann (2010)

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Kapoor, Mohnish Behl, Riteish Deshmukh

Rann was a political thriller that exposed how the media can act as influencers and be used as a tool for political advancement by powerful politicians. It also showed us how truth can be easily manipulated. Vijay Harshwardhan Malik (Amitabh Bachchan), the ethical executive director of the 24/7 Indian television channel, is losing the rating battle with a rival channel headed by Amrish Kakkar (Mohnish Behl). So when he receives a tape showing the Prime Minister (KK Raina) as an accomplice to a terrorist attack, he decides to execute him after the rush, thinking he has a scoop. The news creates political turmoil, as a result of which new elections are held and a corrupt politician, Mohan Pandey (Paresh Rawal), comes to power. Later, Malik realizes that the tape was fake and everything was manipulated by Pandey with the help of his own son Jai (Sudeep) and his son-in-law Naveen (Rajat Kapoor). He presents himself to the public for the last time, exposes the culprits, asks for forgiveness and gives the reins of his channel to the young journalist Purab (Riteish Deshmukh).

No one killed Jessica (2011)

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan

This hard-hitting movie is based on the Jessica Lal murder case. It stars Vidya Balan as Jessica's sister Sabrina, while Rani Mukerji's Meera Gaity character is inspired by the various television reporters who follow the case. Jessica (Myra Karn) refuses to serve three men after the last call. One of the men, Manish (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), the son of a leading politician, shoots him in the head in anger. Although there are dozens of eyewitnesses, no one comes forward as a witness as everyone fears Manish's political influence. In what could have been an open and closed case, the police and the judiciary fail. As Sabrina loses all hope of obtaining justice for her sister, a journalist, Meera Gaity, picks up the gauntlet. She begins to investigate and is aided by Inspector N.K. (Rajesh Sharma), to gather evidence. His reports begin a massive outrage and the public demands a new trial. The case is expedited, the police do their job correctly this time, and the defendant is sent to life in prison. Both Rani and Viya were highly praised for their performances, as were Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Rajesh Sharma,

Noor (2017)

Director: Sunhil Sippy

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar, Purab Kohli

The film is based on the Karachi novel, You are killing me! From Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz. The novel was about a young reporter who works in Karachi and who has a series of misadventures while learning about life. However, the film was set in Mumbai and not Karachi. Noor (Sonakshi Sinha) would love to make a serious story, but is instead assigned to chase down pieces of fluff. While you're editing a story to feel good about a doctor, your maid informs you that the doctor is, in fact, a criminal involved in the organ harvesting business. He even introduces her to one of the victims. Unfortunately, her story is stolen by her boyfriend Ayan (Purab Kohli). The life of her maiden and the main witness is now in danger. When the witness is killed, she begins her own investigation and presents sufficient evidence to convict the doctor.