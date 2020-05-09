FDA Authorizes Rapid COVID 19 Antigen Test

The Food and Drug Administration [FDA] has granted the first emergency use authorization to diagnostic healthcare company Quidel Corp. for the first COVID-19 antigen test, the agency announced. Antigen tests can quickly detect the coronavirus, but are generally considered less accurate than other types of tests that look for the virus.

Antigen tests for COVID-19 are similar to rapid tests for influenza or streptococci. This test can be done in a laboratory or doctor's office, and it only takes about 15 minutes.

Tests generally used to diagnose COVID-19, called PCR tests, look for the genetic sequence of the coronavirus on a swab collected from a patient's nose or throat. Antigen tests, on the other hand, look for molecules on the surface of the virus. They return results much faster, but are less accurate. If the test says that a patient sample is positive, it is probably correct. But the Quidel test has a high false-negative rate: it only correctly identifies samples from patients that contain the coronavirus 85 percent of the time, the company's chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal.

The FDA says that negative results of an antigen test must be confirmed with a PCR test.

Quidel's CEO told the WSJ The company is increasing manufacturing to increase production of the test, officially called Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA, with the goal of producing 1 million per week.