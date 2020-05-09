Facial covers are no longer required, although recommended, in San Bernardino County – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLaffd24be39db95eaac4f0bf9eb920c2817%

– San Bernardino County officials announced Friday that they had revoked the April 23 health order requiring facial coverage, social distancing in essential businesses, and banned meetings and short-term rentals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although no longer required by local order, short-term meetings and rentals are still prohibited, and social distancing in essential businesses is still required under the state's order to stay home.

"The county strongly urges everyone to continue to use facial coverage in public to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and companies may still require facial coverage for customers and employees," said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Curt Hagman. "But revoking local health orders and deferring less restrictive state orders will allow the County to reopen businesses more quickly as the governor continues to relax standards."

The county also allowed some businesses to reopen on Friday, along with the governor's announcement earlier this week, and planned to allow them to open even more next week.

The announcement came when the county reported 67 new cases and three more deaths related to the new coronavirus, with a total of 2,629 cases and 111 deaths across the county.