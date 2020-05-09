Facebook, Google extend work at home for employees until the end of the year – Up News Info

Working from home is fast becoming the new normal for many. Now add Facebook and Google employees to that list.

Tech giants have extended their previous work orders from home to employees. Previously, both gave earlier dates for the return. Now both have extended it to the end of the year.

Facebook won't reopen most of its offices until July 6, at the earliest. His initial plan allowed people to work remotely until at least May. The social media giant has also canceled all in-person events until June of next year.

Google employees have also been extended for work-at-home status until next year. Previously, the company gave a return date of June 1 to Googleplex.

Northern California was an initial focus of the virus outbreak, and the region remains in severe lockdown.