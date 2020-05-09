Executive music legend Andre Harrell Died at 59

The music world has lost a legend.

Andre Harrell has died. The music executive was best known as the founder of Uptown Records, where Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs it started, and later directed Motown Records.

He was also vice president of Revolt TV, in which they confirmed the news on Saturday morning with a touching tribute to Instagram.

While the cause of death for the music legend is unknown at this time, he passed away at age 59.

Friday night, DJ D-Nice broke the news during one of his popular Club Quarantine Instagram Lives sessions.

"This is for my brother Andre Harrell, started Uptown Records, passed away today," said D-Nice on IG Live, which was captured and shared by a Twitter user. "The craziest thing I've ever heard. It's hard to DJ because I keep seeing these text messages …"

He added, "I'm going to play some Uptown records and then I'm done."