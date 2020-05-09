Executive music legend Andre Harrell Died at 59

/ Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The music world has lost a legend.
Andre Harrell has died. The music executive was best known as the founder of Uptown Records, where Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs it started, and later directed Motown Records.
He was also vice president of Revolt TV, in which they confirmed the news on Saturday morning with a touching tribute to Instagram.
While the cause of death for the music legend is unknown at this time, he passed away at age 59.
Friday night, DJ D-Nice broke the news during one of his popular Club Quarantine Instagram Lives sessions.
"This is for my brother Andre Harrell, started Uptown Records, passed away today," said D-Nice on IG Live, which was captured and shared by a Twitter user. "The craziest thing I've ever heard. It's hard to DJ because I keep seeing these text messages …"
He added, "I'm going to play some Uptown records and then I'm done."
D-Nice was not the only celebrity and music star to share the grief over Andre's death.
Mariah Carey brought to Twitter To express his sadness "Why Andre Crying,quot;, he began his post, to which he added several crying emojis. "My heart breaks and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever."
Usher she wrote with a photo of him, Andre and P. Diddy, "My prayers go out to the whole family. GOD BLESS YOU were the beginning of so many and a genuinely positive energy through it all … I greet you KING!"
Viola Davis shared, "RIP Andre Harrell … thanks for the gift of so many amazing artists. He left too soon."
In the words of Matthew A. Cherry"You may have to see Strictly Business tonight. RIP Andre Harrell."
%MINIFYHTML2d8bec63e550624b35a852a173aff95e17%%MINIFYHTML2d8bec63e550624b35a852a173aff95e18%%MINIFYHTML2d8bec63e550624b35a852a173aff95e19%