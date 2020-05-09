"Everything is on the Table,quot;: The University of Minnesota Athletics Department Announces $ 4 Million Deficit – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – With the end of this school year disrupted by the approaching virus, a predictably bleak financial outlook for major college sports has emerged from the budgeting process.

The West Virginia athletic department announced a projected $ 5 million deficit on Friday, with pay cuts for coaches and staff queuing in response.

There is a $ 4 million deficit in the Minnesota athletic department's forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, and athletic director Mark Coyle said Friday "no doubt, everything is on the table,quot; for consideration cost savings. High incomes there have already agreed to cut payments and hiring and spending freezes have been enacted, but future measures such as reducing travel could also lead to the elimination of sports programs.

In February, before the virus outbreak caused the cancellation of NCAA basketball tournaments and a corresponding decline in revenue, the Gophers forecast a surplus of $ 1 million for fiscal year 2019-20 thanks in part to a increased soccer ticket sales and fundraising. related to a strong 2019 season for that team. Now they are likely to end in red, Coyle said at a video conference meeting of the Board of Regents.

"We are trying to be incredibly agile with our response," said Coyle.

Minnesota's $ 123 million budget is the eighth largest in the Big Ten, behind the states of Ohio, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State and Iowa. The Gophers have 25 varsity teams, the fourth most in The conference. Both regents during the meeting and reporters at a press conference asked Coyle about removing sports from a general program that has had sustained national success in sports like volleyball, wrestling, and softball. Coyle kept the script and didn't offer much detail, but clearly that move would be a last resort for a department that has long had a strong pride in the diversity of the Gophers program.

"I would say we have maximized our income better than most across the country," said Coyle.

The Gophers were ahead of the curve in some areas. Three senior officials dropped out of the university for other jobs and were not replaced. Still, tough decisions will have to be made in the coming weeks as the projected budget cycle for 2020-21 approaches.

The cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament cost schools a collective of $ 375 million. The Minnesota athletic department is preparing for a loss of $ 75 million of expected revenue in the worst-case scenario of sports with no fall, and therefore no televised soccer games. Games played without fans supported projects with a $ 30 million drop in revenue. The best case scenario for campus reopening in the fall and sports played on schedule would bring an estimated hit of $ 10 million. Those figures do not represent reduced expenses in travel and other areas due to the pandemic.

"We are not alone in this situation," deputy director AD and chief financial officer Rhonda McFarland told the board. "There are only a handful of athletic departments that could handle a loss of $ 30 million and probably very few that survived a $ 75 million reduction in revenue. That's the nature of the national landscape right now. "

In West Virginia, athletic director Shane Lyons said he will have a 10% pay cut for the next fiscal year. American football coach Neal Brown, men's basketball coach Bob Huggins, women's basketball coach Mike Carey, and baseball coach Randy Mazey will also voluntarily take the 10% reduction beginning July 1. Coaches and sports personnel who earn more than $ 100,000 will receive a 5% salary reduction, and those who earn less than $ 100,000 will receive a 2.5% reduction.

