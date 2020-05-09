Eva Marcille pays tribute to mothers everywhere tomorrow – Read her message

Eva Marcille is about to honor mothers everywhere tomorrow. Check out the ad he shared for his fans and witches that managed to get people really excited.

‘@Foxsoul MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION FOX SOUL … THIS SUNDAY we are honoring ALL mothers everywhere! Organized by Eva Marcille and me! Feel the love with appearances by Anthony Hamilton, Kenny Lattimore, Loni Love, Kim Fields and more. Tune in at 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PST with encore presentations starting at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST at Www.foxsoul.tv or download the Fox Soul app! "Eva captioned her post.

Her fans were very excited and made sure to praise Eva in the comments. Of course, as expected, people were also excited about her beauty after watching her video.

Many fans have been calling Eva an inspiration and continue to do so.

In other news, just the other day, Eva addressed a serious topic on her social media account and you can also check it out below.

‘LORD HELP US !!!! Indianapolis police fatally shot #SeanReed while live streaming the encounter on Facebook. He was only 21 years old. He was a veteran. RIP, Sean. Tap the bio "on @essence to see the full story," Eva captioned her post.

With this, he managed to get a lot of reactions from his fans in the comments and people were more than angry and disturbed.

Someone said, "You should have stopped smh … I was so upset watching that video."

Another follower posted this message: "The second video where you can hear the police laugh and say it looks like you have a closed coffin friend, smh, this is terrible."

Another follower posted the following message: ‘Just look at how beautiful this young man is and they just took the lives of the children in that way so upset at this point‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️’

Ad

What do you think of Eva's publication?



Post views:

0 0