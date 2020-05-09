ESA wants to make astronaut urine lunar bases – BGR

The European Space Agency says that urine could play an important role in the construction of lunar bases.

The urea in the urine makes it an ideal ingredient to combine with the lunar soil, creating a kind of "lunar concrete,quot; that hardens into rigid forms.

Not so long ago, researchers published a study that reveals that a combination of urine and lunar soil can provide suitable building material for space travelers. The study suggested that urea in the astronauts' urine could play a crucial role in mixing a concrete-like material for construction purposes. Now, the European Space Agency is doubling down on the idea, noting that astronaut urine will likely play a major role in space exploration.

With NASA, China, and ESA looking at all the lunar missions for years to come, the idea of ​​establishing semi-permanent lunar bases is receiving a lot of attention. Many possible options have been proposed, including the use of hollow lunar lava tubes as makeshift homes.

While moon caves might work in a pinch, it would be ideal if astronauts could quickly build shelters that would protect them and offer them the opportunity to pursue scientific goals. That means having material readily available for construction use, but transporting supplies into space is already a challenge, and it wouldn't be feasible to expect a mission to carry construction materials on top of everything else.

The good news is that the Moon is large, rocky, and covered in loose lunar soil called a regolith. It is a material that can have many uses, but in this context, its most important attribute is that, when combined with urine, it becomes a viable substance that eventually hardens. Like concrete, it could be formed into a foundation for structures or even bricks to provide support and protection.

"The scientific community is particularly impressed by the great strength of this new recipe compared to other materials, but is also attracted to the fact that we could use what is already on the Moon," said Marlies Arnhof of the Advanced Concepts Team. from ESA in a statement. "Urea is cheap and readily available, but it also helps make strong building material for a lunar base."

In the study, the scientists used simulated lunar regolith and experimented with various mixtures to find the correct consistency. Once that ratio was determined, they tested the properties of the resulting "lunar concrete,quot;. One of the great benefits of using a material that is already present on the Moon is that it resists well the harsh conditions present there. In their tests, the researchers noted that the samples withstood temperatures ranging from -112 degrees to 237 degrees Fahrenheit.

Obviously, we are not yet at a point where we can start planning the construction of the lunar base, and even if NASA achieves its lofty goal of sending humans back to the Moon by 2024, they will definitely not be making any bases. building while they are there. Still, moon bases may be a possibility in the not-too-distant future, and if they are, urine will likely be part of the plan.

Image Source: NASA / GSFC / Arizona State University