Eric Schmidt, who led Google to domination, left the company – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CNET) – Eric Schmidt, who led the transformation of Google from the start of Silicon Valley to the global titan, is no longer an advisor to the search giant and its main alphabet, marking another milestone in recent staff shakeups that have seen the old company guard withdraw.

Schmidt, named Google CEO in 2001, stepped down as technical advisor in February, according to a person familiar with the situation. His departure ends with a 19-year term at Google, where he was hired to be the "adult supervision,quot; of Google's young founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Schmidt's departure comes three years after Schmidt said he would resign as CEO and would no longer hold an operational position.

Representatives for Schmidt and Google declined to comment.

Schmidt's departure marks another stage in the evolution of Google and comes when Schmidt's involvement in government projects has raised doubts about conflicts of interest. Late last year, Page and Brin, who started Google as graduate students from Stanford University in 1998, handed over Alphabet's leadership and expanding operations to Sundar Pichai, who had been running the core search business since 2015. David Drummond, 14, of the company's chief legal officer, retired in January after scrutiny of past relationships.

As the original address leaves, employees and industry watchers have wondered if the world's largest search engine, with more than 120,000 employees worldwide, can keep its famous culture free. In the past three years, tensions between management and employees have increased due to the handling of allegations of sexual misconduct directed at top executives, a censored search engine project in China, and initiatives around artificial intelligence for the United States Department of Defense.

Schmidt's role at Google had gradually diminished after he stepped down as CEO in 2011. However, his ties to the company have fueled the pushback as Schmidt increases his work on US military initiatives. He chairs the Defense Innovation Board, an advisory group aimed at bringing new technologies to the Pentagon, including advances in machine learning. He is also chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which advises Congress on defense AI. However, critics worry that Schmidt may unfairly put pressure on Google's financial interests when it comes to his work with the military.

Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Schmidt would serve as chairman of a commission that will be tasked with updating the state's infrastructure and technology practices during and after the coronavirus pandemic. The group will address topics including telehealth, Internet broadband and remote learning, Schmidt said. The appointment also raised concerns about the influence of big technology on the public sector, especially given Google's past data privacy scandals.

Schmidt, 65, joined Google after serving as CEO of software maker Novell. He was introduced to Page and Brin by two of Google's top sponsors at the time, venture capitalists John Doerr of Kleiner Perkins and Mike Moritz of Sequoia Capital. During Schmidt's tenure, the company expanded beyond its roots as a search engine to address other technologies, including mobile phones and online video. It also adopted a corporate structure that reflected its growing financial success. Schmidt helped go public with the company in 2004, a stock market debut that made him a billionaire. (He still owns about $ 5.3 billion in company stock.)

Schmidt remained the CEO of Google for a decade, before moving on to chief executive officer and Page taking the lead role. In 2015, the company unveiled an explosive restructuring, creating a parent company for Google, called Alphabet. Schmidt also became CEO of the new entity.

In 2017, Schmidt transitioned to the new position of technical advisor, a job the company never clearly described. Still, he had two administrative assistants at Google headquarters. The staff has been reassigned since Schmidt's departure, said the person familiar with the situation.

Schmidt's departure means he is officially, albeit symbolically, off Alphabet's payroll. He was making $ 1 a year in the advisory role.

During and beyond his tenure as CEO, Schmidt earned a reputation for courting controversy. In 2005, Google blacklisted CNET journalists after the website published a story about Google's huge treasure trove of user data. The story included personal information about then-CEO Schmidt, obtained through Google searches, including his net worth and details about being a Burning Man assistant and an amateur pilot.

Schmidt has also investigated his views on user data and privacy. In 2009, when asked if people should share information with Google as a "trusted friend," he replied, "If you have something you don't want anyone to know, maybe you shouldn't do it in the first place." . "

More recently, Schmidt rejected comments on big technology and the pandemic. At a virtual event with the New York Economic Club in April, Schmidt criticized the United States' response to the COVID-19 crisis, saying the government was slow to organize. Then he touted the role of Silicon Valley to help people get information and communicate during the crisis, saying that Americans should be "thankful,quot; that tech companies could get funds and help people.

"The benefit of these corporations, which we love to smear, in terms of the ability to communicate, the ability to deal with health, the ability to obtain information, is profound," he said during the discussion. "Think about what your life in America would be like without Amazon."

