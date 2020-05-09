Elon Musk threatens to kick Tesla out of California

After Alameda County health officials warned Tesla against reopening its California auto factory yesterday, CEO Elon Musk tweeted today that the company would sue the county and move its headquarters out of state.

"Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County right away," Musk said on Twitter. "The unelected and ignorant,quot; interim "Health Officer,quot; of Alameda is acting against the Governor, the President, our constitutional freedoms and just common sense! "

Musk has been a vocal critic of coronavirus blockades, saying in the company's April 29 earnings call that such restrictions were "fascist,quot; and undemocratic. "We are a little concerned that we cannot resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk," Musk said.

Frankly, this is the drop that fills the glass. Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately. Whether we even retain Fremont's manufacturing activity will depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last remaining automaker in California. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Tesla yesterday announced plans to resume "limited operations,quot; at its Fremont facility, which would bring back about 30 percent of its workforce. But Alameda County officials, where Fremont is located, said yesterday that it was still under a shelter-in-place order and that Tesla did not meet its criteria for reopening. "We have not said it is appropriate to move forward," said Erica Pan, Alameda County health officer, according to Bloomberg.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the statewide guidance allowing manufacturing to resume part of production did not replace county-level restrictions. The company had tried unsuccessfully to argue that Tesla production should be considered a critical infrastructure.

The Fremont plant, where Tesla assembles its Model 3, Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles, was temporarily closed on March 23 to comply with the shelter-in-place order. Tesla cut the wages of all of its salaried US employees. USA As of April 13 and put most hourly workers unable to remotely work on leave without pay. What would happen to the approximately 10,000 workers at the Fremont plant if Tesla were to move operations out of state as Musk tweeted, was unclear.

Both Tesla and Musk struck a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 over Musk's tweets about Tesla's privacy. Then, in 2019, the terms of the agreement were renegotiated. Under the new terms, a company attorney must approve Musk's tweets about certain parts of Tesla's business before Musk sends them. That includes any announcement that triggers a Form 8-K filing, which is used to announce unscheduled material events, to the SEC. In writing these lines, Tesla has not filed an 8-K on Musk's proposed factory move.

Tesla and Alameda County did not immediately respond to requests for comment.