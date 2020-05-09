Elon Musk says Tesla will go to court to force reopening of Fremont assembly plant – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (KPIX) – Tesla founder Elon Musk took to social media on Saturday and posted that the automaker was going to court to force the reopening of its Fremont assembly plant and threatened to move the operation out. Of California.

The battle between Musk and Alameda County officials has been simmering since March, when a restrictive order to stay home was established. After keeping the plant's doors open for a few days, claiming that Tesla was a core business and allowed to remain open under the mandate, Musk closed the facility when the Alameda County Sheriff's Department threatened to take action.

On Saturday, Musk fired off a series of tweets, pronouncing the company's next move.

"Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County right away," said the first Twitter post. Alameda's unelected and ignorant "interim health officer,quot; is acting against the governor, the president, our constitutional freedoms, and just common sense!

He continued with: “Frankly, this is the drop that fills the glass. Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately. Whether we even retain Fremont's manufacturing activity will depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last remaining automaker in California. "

Musk has been an early and frequent critic of the refuge order.

"I would call it, 'forcibly imprisoning people in their homes' against all of their constitutional rights, in my opinion, and breaking people's liberties in horrible and wrong ways and not why people they came to the United States or built this country, "Musk tweeted. April 30. "It is an outrage."

"Give people back their freedom, freedom," he added.

In an email sent Thursday night, Musk called 30 percent of the Tesla Fremont factory workforce to the plant to begin manufacturing cars, saying Governor Gavin Newsom's order allowed it.

The problem? The governor said local orders, such as those for Bay Area counties that push the shutdown through May 31, may replace the state order.

"Based on the conditions on the ground … I want to thank the local health directors in the Bay Area for doing what they think is right for their communities," Newsom said at a press conference on Friday.

That was backed by the Alameda County public health department, which issued this statement, saying the electric car maker is in default.

"Tesla has been informed that they do not meet those criteria and should not reopen. We welcome Tesla's proactive work on a reopening plan so that once they meet the reopening criteria they can do so in a way that protects their employees and the community at large, "Neetu Balram said in a statement.

Silicon Valley watchers are not surprised that Musk's company has attempted to dodge the rules.

"He's a guy who flaunts authority (sic). He's done it his entire career. He's done it with his own board. This is Mr. Musk playing by the guy," said Russell Hancock, President and CEO of Joint Venture. Silicon Valley.