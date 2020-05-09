Drake makes history by winning double on the list

The hit maker & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39; He joins the legendary Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and Queen as musicians to accomplish the feat three times in his career to date.

Duck He has made history on the UK charts after topping album and singles countdowns for the third time in his career. The rapper's song "Toosie Slide" ranks first on the official singles chart, giving him his sixth number one, while his mixtape "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" tops the new album chart.

He is the third artist to achieve twice as many hits this year 2020, following in the footsteps of the British rapper. Stormzy, who took his album "Heavy Is the Head" and his single "Own It" to the top, and Eminem, whose "Music to Be Murdered by" reached number one at the same time as his song "Godzilla" in January.

Drake also joins an elite musicians club to accomplish the feat three times in his career to date, each with separate releases.

He previously doubled on the list with "Views" and the song "One Dance" in May 2016, and with "Scorpion" and the single "In My Feelings" in July 2019, making it the tenth act in the history of the British charts. so.

It was preceded by Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Virgin, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Richard cliff, ABBAand Elvis presley.

"Dark Lane Demo Tapes" replace Dua LipaThe album "Future Nostalgia" first, forcing its release to number two and Lewis CapaldiThe "Divinely uninspired to a hellish expanse" slides one place to three.

Meanwhile, "Toosie Slide" leads Doja Cat"Say that" at two o'clock and Megan Thee Stallion"Savage" jumps to three on the singles chart.