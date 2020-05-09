Drake achieves double success in the UK table for the third time

Topping the album and singles countdown, rapper & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; follow in the footsteps of Stormzy and Eminem, who achieved similar accomplishments earlier this year.

Duck He has made history on the UK charts after topping album and singles countdowns for the third time in his career.

Rapper's song "Toosie Slide" number one, while his mixtape "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" tops the list of new albums.

He is the third artist to achieve twice as much success this year, following in the footsteps of the British rapper. Stormzy, who took his album "Heavy Is the Head" and his single "Own It" to the top, and Eminem, whose "Music to Be Murdered By" reached number one at the same time as his song "Godzilla" in January.

Drake also joins an elite musicians club to accomplish the feat three times in his career to date, each with separate releases.

He previously doubled on the list with "Views" and the song "One Dance" in May 2016, and with "Scorpion" and the single "In My Feelings" in July 2019, making it the tenth act in the history of the British charts. to do it

It was preceded by Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Virgin, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Richard cliff, ABBAand Elvis presley.

"Dark Lane Demo Tapes" replace Dua LipaThe album "Future Nostalgia" first, forcing its release to number two and Lewis CapaldiThe "Divinely uninspired to a hellish expanse" slides one place to three.

Meanwhile, "Toosie Slide" leads Doja Cat"Say that" at two o'clock, and Megan Thee Stallion"Savage" jumps to three on the singles chart.