Dog the bounty hunter thinks Beth Chapman would approve of her new fiance

Dog the Bounty Hunter has found a new love to which he is now engaged. After social media criticized the reality star for moving so fast not even a year after his wife passed away from cancer, he believes Beth Chapman would approve of Francie Frane.

The bounty hunter spoke to TMZ about how he developed a special bond with Frane, who was also suffering from the loss of a spouse.

“ For a living, she's a rancher and recently lost her husband to cancer six months before I lost Beth Chapman, so we jumped on the phone, started talking, crying and comforting each other and then one thing led to another and en It is amazing that I was able to meet someone like her. With Francie, I'm allowed to talk about Beth, we talk about her husband. We cry. We hug ".

He went on to say that although he is distressed, he still needs 'man'. to do their job. He credits Francie for helping him with that.

Dog went on to say that he believes Beth would "approve,quot; of her new lady.

‘As for my gene pool, I think she would approve. I had no ranchers in my gene pool. I don't know if Beth knows. She is hanging around with the angels. She is all happy. I don't know if she knows. "

Duane made it clear that Beth would want me to move on; however, he did not dispute his promise not to remarry.

Fans mentioned the interview in which she told People Magazine: "What we said is that I will never get 'Beth' out of my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married. And she said to me, 'We are human, okay? & # 39 ;, And probably the same as I would say: & # 39; I know you're going to have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but you're not going to get married. One, and say those words Don't you dare do that. "I would say that, and she told me so."

