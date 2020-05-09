Distant husband should cut the knot – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5ae56c83ede23f88393c0ea914de528c15%

Dear Amy: I am 72 years old. I have been married for 50 years to the same woman.

Three years ago, I moved out of our beautiful 35 year old house because it became verbally abusive. She has been a tough and critical person, driven by concern, for most of our lives. I concluded that he was allowing her behavior by trying too hard to make her happy.

We raised two beautiful, productive and professional “children” in our association, who are now over 40 years old. We have no grandchildren.

Now I have fallen in love with a 71-year-old woman who is the complete opposite of my tough wife. She is warm, generous, positive, and hopeful. Her old husband is an alcoholic.

She has adult children and grandchildren whom she loves and who depend on her.

This woman and I have had a deeply serious emotional, physical, sexual, and intellectual relationship for the past two years. I will not close the door to this "end of life,quot; renewal with this spiritually beautiful woman. But neither would I intentionally hurt his extended family relationships, nor do I want to hurt my wife.

What do you think we should do? How is this going to end?

– torn

Dear Torn: My crystal ball is fritz, so I don't know how this will end, but I suppose it will end the way the most complicated tangles end, with a variety of responses and reactions across a wide spectrum.

He has already left his wife, and perhaps he should complete the process by legally dissolving his very long marriage. Will this hurt you? Probably. Will she blame you for her pain? Insurance.

Given what she describes about her partner and their close family, she may choose to remain in her marriage.

Many huge life choices come down to the stress inherent in needing to live in relationship to others and yet not be controlled by them.

I would never want to judge or deny two good people a beautiful and late love. But to carry out their relationship with integrity, both of them will have to make some difficult decisions, understanding that their choices will harm other people.

Dear Amy: I guess everyone reacts to the stress of this pandemic in different ways, but I find myself very upset and resentful, even hurt, by the way "friends,quot; and relatives come out of the carpentry to call, email, or send a message. text, wanting to be in touch.

%MINIFYHTML5ae56c83ede23f88393c0ea914de528c16%

I even got a message yesterday from a woman I haven't seen or heard since high school (55 years ago) who wanted to "catch up." These are the same people who could never bother responding to cards, calls, emails in the past because their lives were "very busy."

Trust me, my life was as busy as theirs, but I could make time to reach people. Now they open a call or an email: "I'm so bored I thought about calling you." Or "I don't have anything better to do, so I thought we could send emails from one place to another." FOR REAL? Is that supposed to make me feel good or am I glad to hear from them?

I would have loved to stay in touch over the years because I once cared about these people. But I certainly don't feel valued or important to them now if the only reason they're in contact is because they need something to do to ease their boredom.

I don't know how to respond. Do I ignore them? Do I pretend that I'm happy to hear from them?

– Too little and too late

Estimated too late: You feel defensive about the way people from your distant past are getting closer, but before you fly you should examine your own reaction to determine if you might be shooting yourself in the foot.

You may be denying connections and reconnections that would be satisfactory to you.

However, if someone contacts you after more than 50 years and their opening line is, "I'm so bored I thought about calling you,quot; (and you definitely don't want to talk to them), you can reply "Well I'm not boring enough.

Dear Amy: Thank you for sending the fun letters from "Mr. and Mrs. Smith,quot; who reported on their coronavirus whims.

It really made me smile. I've been learning to bake bread, which makes everyone else smile, because my "failures,quot; are fun.

– Half baked

Baked dear: The best part of cooking fails is that you can eat the evidence.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)