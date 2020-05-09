Home Local News Distant husband should cut the knot – Up News Info

Distant husband should cut the knot – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML5ae56c83ede23f88393c0ea914de528c14%

%MINIFYHTML5ae56c83ede23f88393c0ea914de528c15%

Dear Amy: I am 72 years old. I have been married for 50 years to the same woman.

Three years ago, I moved out of our beautiful 35 year old house because it became verbally abusive. She has been a tough and critical person, driven by concern, for most of our lives. I concluded that he was allowing her behavior by trying too hard to make her happy.

We raised two beautiful, productive and professional “children” in our association, who are now over 40 years old. We have no grandchildren.

Now I have fallen in love with a 71-year-old woman who is the complete opposite of my tough wife. She is warm, generous, positive, and hopeful. Her old husband is an alcoholic.

She has adult children and grandchildren whom she loves and who depend on her.

This woman and I have had a deeply serious emotional, physical, sexual, and intellectual relationship for the past two years. I will not close the door to this "end of life,quot; renewal with this spiritually beautiful woman. But neither would I intentionally hurt his extended family relationships, nor do I want to hurt my wife.

What do you think we should do? How is this going to end?

– torn

Dear Torn: My crystal ball is fritz, so I don't know how this will end, but I suppose it will end the way the most complicated tangles end, with a variety of responses and reactions across a wide spectrum.

He has already left his wife, and perhaps he should complete the process by legally dissolving his very long marriage. Will this hurt you? Probably. Will she blame you for her pain? Insurance.

Given what she describes about her partner and their close family, she may choose to remain in her marriage.

%MINIFYHTML5ae56c83ede23f88393c0ea914de528c17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©