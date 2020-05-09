Disney & # 39; s Shanghai Resorts opens Monday with strict health protocols – Up News Info

Once known as the happiest place on earth, Disney Resorts can now earn a new title: the most cautious place on earth.

Disney’s Shanghai Resort has been closed since the end of January, as have all the theme parks in the world. But the reopening of Shanghai, slated for Monday, is seen as a key to how the company's other theme parks around the world will handle health precautions once they are given the green light to reopen. It will also serve as a guide for other companies facing similar problems with large crowds in the post pandemic world.

Disney executive Andrew Bolstein. SVP's operations at Shanghai Disney Resorts detailed the social distancing and other measures being taken in a video broadcast by the company.

The Shanghai park has a capacity of 80,000 people, but the Chinese government has asked that attendance be limited to 30 percent of that. Disney has promised to open with a lower total, gradually increasing as the weeks progress to the 30 percent mark. Reservations are required.

New measures instituted include temperature controls, a security screen area, markers on the ground and held by staff members demanding adequate social distancing, and Disney characters paraded through the grounds without human contact. The walks will also impose a social distancing from "any other row".

Watch the video above for more details.