Dismissed scientist re-sells COVID-19 anti-vaxx conspiracy theories

In 2011, we covered the strange story of biochemist Judy Mikovits, who co-authored a controversial (and later withdrawn) article in the journal Science, and ultimately lost her prestigious position at a research institution. Now Mikovits is back in the news, having spent the next few years reinventing herself as a staunch crusade against vaccines.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given him a new conspiracy to promote, this time targeting Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who became a prominent public spokesman during the outbreak. Two interviews in particular have quickly spread on social media, prompting YouTube and Facebook to delete both video clips for spreading erroneous medical information during a global pandemic, a violation of their current policies.

In 2007 Mikovits met Robert Silverman at a conference. Silverman had co-discovered a retrovirus known as XMRV, closely related to a known mouse virus. He told her that he had found XMRV sequences in samples from prostate cancer patients, although other laboratories, which use different sets of patients, were unable to find evidence of a viral infection. However, this led Mikovits to use the same tools to search for XMRV in samples from patients suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), a disorder that some claim is purely psychosomatic.

In 2009, Mikovits co-authored the now-withdrawn Science article reporting evidence of the XMRV retrovirus in samples from CFS patients, suggesting that it could cause the condition. It was withdrawn after other laboratories were unable to replicate the results, and subsequent tests revealed that the original results were the result of contamination of the sample.

But Mikovits refused to withdraw from his claims. She was fired as director of research at the Whittemore Peterson Institute for Neuroimmune Diseases for "insubordination,quot; after refusing to supply a former employee with a cell line used in her work. Perhaps in the strangest turn of all, Mikovits was briefly arrested after she eloped with her lab notebooks and computer files, legally owned by the institute.

This transformed Mikovits into a martyr for the cause in the eyes of many CFS patients, frustrated that his disorder was repeatedly ruled out and eager to cling to a possible specific biological cause. She became his champion, and his efforts to defend her sometimes went dark. The most aggressive actions included bombarding investigators with requests for freedom of information, filing complaints with the university's ethics committees, and falsely accusing individual scientists of being paid by insurance and pharmaceutical companies. Occasionally, there were even death threats. As John Timmer of Up News Info observed nine years ago:

Not surprisingly, patients who frequently treated their disorder with disdain responded positively to indications that it had a specific biological cause. But demonizing scientists who don't support something that appeals to you will never end well, especially when everything indicates that scientists are being careful and thorough. Unfortunately, we are now seeing more of this type of behavior in areas as diverse as climate change, vaccine safety, and animal research. %MINIFYHTML49b8949266944d6e661ac7f26f12c30716%

Now Judy Mikovits is back as a patron saint of science denial. According to Retraction Watch, he spoke at the Autism One 2014 conference. His talk included a slide with the self-titled title, "The best scientist in prison history since Galileo." Last month, he published a book with Autism One Co-Founder Kent Heckenlively. Like most authors, she has been aggressively promoting it, repeating all sorts of wacky claims in the process.

In addition to appearing in a 25-minute YouTube clip of an upcoming antivaxx pseudo "documentary,quot; called PlandemicMikovits was recently a guest on Patrick Bet-David's popular YouTube podcast. She claimed that the current pandemic is caused by a flu shot from the 2010s and that wearing a mask would somehow activate the coronavirus. He also claimed that Fauci, whom he blames for "sabotaging,quot; his CFR investigation, should be charged with treason. (Another attempt to defame Fauci with sexual assault allegations failed when the accuser had doubts and admitted that he had been paid to make the accusation.)

All of this doesn't make sense, of course. But spreading these kinds of baseless conspiracy theories comes at a very real human cost. Fauci not only received death threats and was forced to strengthen his personal security since he became a target, but other lives could be lost.

Retraction Watch has a helpful list of her many posts after the Mikovits case, including the retractions, her arrest, and her failed lawsuit against her former employer. Prominent health journalist Tara Haelle has a helpful list of science-based sources in Forbes, refuting the specific claims made in the Plandemic clip, as well as tips on how to deal with friends or family who share the video on social media. There is an ongoing debate about the best way to deal with this type of harmful misinformation: ignore it or try to discredit it? The jury is still on the most effective defense. Haelle falls firmly on the last side:

If you don't reject them, even those you love or don't want to bother, you are enabling them. You are allowing people to throw dangerous and damaging nonsense that kills people and demoralizes the millions of healthcare providers who are trying to save lives. Many people try to avoid drama or debate on their social media accounts, and I respect that. But this video is not a time to "agree to disagree,quot; because the stakes are high. It is a matter of life and death. The false statements in this video can cause deaths.

Zubin Damania, a doctor who hosts a YouTube channel like ZDoggMD, chose to forgo the kinder and gentler approach that Haelle advocates. Reluctantly he addressed the Plandemic video at the request of viewers, expressing surprise that someone was fooled by his easily denied claims, and that somehow the clip has accumulated more than a million views. "The first five seconds of that video stink like crazy sauce and no one can recognize that?" he ranted. "Don't waste your time watching it. Don't waste your time sharing it. Don't waste your time talking about it. I can't believe I'm wasting time doing this. But I just want to stop receiving messages about it."

On the positive side, his passionate three-minute tirade has garnered more than two million views in two days. Let it continue to be shared far and wide, even though it probably won't change the minds of hardcore conspiracy theorists.