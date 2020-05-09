Did Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts have their hair quarantined?

Did Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts comb their hair while in quarantine? Many people think they did and have been posting their anger towards actresses on social media. It all started when celebrity stylist CJ Romero shared photos of the women with their new hairstyles. Emma's hair was dyed blonde and she showed a new haircut. Kristen had red hair on fire, but that wasn't what fans were concerned about. When CJ Romero shared the photos on his official Instagram page, he mentioned the quarantine. It was unclear if he was saying that the women broke social distancing rules to groom their hair or if they did before the closing orders went into effect and he was sharing flashback photos.

Many people have assumed that the photos are recent and were taken following official quarantine orders. CJ Romero shared the following title with the photos.

"Who said you can't be cute in quarantine?" 🧚🏻‍♂️ Haircut at @emmaroberts and Cut and Color at Kristen! 💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♂️🧡🧡 "

People disagreed with how close Kristen, Emma, ​​and CJ were, and many were angry that the trio seemed to be breaking the rules of social estrangement.

In the second photo, Kristen and Emma are very close, smiling and laughing, and the fans were furious.

Some said it was unfair for them to stay home and not be able to fix their hair, while it seemed that Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts did so during the pandemic and the Coronavirus lockdown.

You can see the photos that CJ Romero shared below.

Since exactly when the photos were taken is unknown, the reaction may be unfair. In the early days of the pandemic, social distancing was suggested, but not enforced. Groups of less than ten people were also said to be fine. However; California began issuing social distancing rules on March 20, 2020. CJ Romero shared the photos on March 29, 2020.

What you think? Do you think the CJ title means the photos were taken while the rest of California stayed home and practiced social distancing? Would you be mad at Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts and CJ Romero if they violated the rules of social estrangement to fix their hair?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0