Did Ben Affleck propose to Ana De Armas? Did you buy her an engagement ring?

Ben Affleck proposed to Ana de Armas? Did you give her an engagement ring? These are the questions on many people's minds after a report in the next May 18, 2020 issue of Star magazine. According to the magazine, Ben has already proposed to the Cuban beauty and has already given her a ring. Here's the trick, though: The ring is temporary until the jewelers reopen and Ben can pick a large sparkler that's right for his love. Neither Ben nor Ana have come forward to confirm or deny the report, but many suspect it may be true. Ana and Ben have been quarantined together and have become virtually inseparable since filming their movie Deep Water. Now, they are constantly observed and wear face masks, hold hands and walk their dogs. According to the report, Ben couldn't wait to make his love official and gave him a diamond and ruby ​​ring, but he will replace it when he can get to a jeweler.

The source stated the following to the publication.

“Ben originally planned to propose to Ana on her birthday, April 20, but was too excited to resist, so he knelt down during a romantic dinner at his home. Of course she said yes! "

The source said the ring is worth approximately $ 200,000 and you can see photos of Ana wearing the ring, including at her birthday party where Ben Affleck planned a perfectly romantic moment for the couple. The source says that she is wearing the ring on her middle finger until they get her official engagement ring that Ben wants Ana to choose.

Meanwhile, your roughly 2-carat ruby ​​will have to do it.

You can see a black and white photo of Ana wearing the ring below.

Here is a better view of the ring. As you can see, it's not on Ana's ring finger.

Here is a photo slideshow with several shots of the ring on Ana de Armas's finger.

What you think? Do you think Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are engaged? Do you believe in reports? Is this really Ana's engagement ring?

