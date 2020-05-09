Detroit Run Club honors murdered Jogger – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – We Run 313 is a Detroit racing club whose slogan is: connect, run and build.

%MINIFYHTMLd37c6604f8fd74ab0690688708d5ecab15%

Before the pandemic, the club often organized group runs of up to 250 people. They say that through execution a unit is formed and on Friday they run for Ahmaud Arbery.

We Run 313 co-founders Lance Woods and Joe Robinson say they may be related to Arbery, the 25-year-old who was shot dead while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood.

"Running is that space for many of us where we find peace, and for him being gunned down where I'm sure he found peace in that space, that was heartbreaking," Woods said.

"We shared so many similarities, being African American, being a runner, it really impressed me," said Robinson.

%MINIFYHTMLd37c6604f8fd74ab0690688708d5ecab16%

Arbery would have turned 26 on Friday, and to honor his life, We Run 313 called on social media for everyone to run 2.23 miles.

"Represents February 23, the day he was shot, then 2.23, "Woods said.

When Woods and Robinson called on social media with #WeRunWithMaud, they received a great deal of support. They hope that even after Friday, support for Arbery will continue.

"Go out, run, run with Maud, show respect to this man and let's push for justice if we can," said Robinson.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related