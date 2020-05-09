Deshaun Watson seemed to be caught up in a lie about the Bears, but there is an explanation.

Deshaun Watson caused a stir Friday night on Twitter when he struck up a debate about the 2017 NFL Draft.

%MINIFYHTMLb3f912164bbf479279cad4291ddc993815%

The conversation began with journalist John Feinstein broadcasting a conversation he had with the former NFL quarterback and current Redskins executive Doug Williams. They talked about Mitch Trubisky, who was No. 2 overall in that draft, ahead of guys like Watson and Patrick Mahomes. According to Williams, if Mahomes and Watson were white, they would have been recruited before Trubisky.

Decline bears 5th year. Option at Mitchell Trubisky, QB chose FORWARD from Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson. I asked Doug Williams where Mahomes and Watson would have gone if they had been white: "Ahead of Trubisky," he said. "Before No. 2,quot; I said. "Absolutely," he replied. – John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) May 3, 2020

MORE: How the NFL Season Will Play Out, According to "Madden,quot;

Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports was not buying it and said race "was not a factor."

Watson quoted Gottlieb on Twitter and said the Bears never spoke to him before the draft.

Twitter thought this was ridiculous considering Chicago needed a quarterback that year (and took one), and Watson was clearly one of the best options available. So after doing some research, it was discovered that Watson said at one point that he had spoken to the Bears.

During a 2017 interview with "The Rich Eisen Show,quot;, Watson listed the teams that had contacted him. That list included the Chiefs, Browns, Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, Texans, Jets, Bills, Ravens, and Bears.

Watson seemed to be caught up in a lie, but a tweet from Quincy Avery may help explain his interview with Eisen. Avery is Watson's private quarterback coach, and the two share a close connection that dates back to when the QB was in high school. The Houston Chronicle describes their bond as an "older brother and younger brother relationship."

%MINIFYHTMLb3f912164bbf479279cad4291ddc993816%

Avery responded directly to the video Eisen tweeted. The tweet can also be viewed at I like Watson On twitter.

Not quite. I'll explain it the same way I did for Doug. Each year, players are instructed by their agent to take advantage of the media so that teams feel that there is more competition in the market than actually exists. – quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) May 9, 2020

In a separate response to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, Avery clarified that the conversation with the Bears "did not happen"He points out why it would make sense for Watson to say he did it at the time (to help improve his draft stock) and why he feels safe to say what really happened now (he's a top-notch quarterback with nothing to do with it." hide) .

I'm just saying it didn't happen. It is clear why I would say that it happened then. There is no reason not to be honest now. I was also there during the process and it did not happen. – quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) May 9, 2020

The rest is history. Chicago rejected Trubisky's fifth-year option, while Watson is in talks for a contract extension with the Texans that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.