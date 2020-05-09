Denver customers businesses discover new normal as stores reopen

%MINIFYHTMLa0dc85bd0f992fb15e0a621db5cfa2ee15%

Calli Swofford woke up with mixed emotions on Saturday, the first day in nearly two months that she would open her home goods store on Tennyson Street for foot traffic after the order to stay at Denver expired.

The small business owner was excited to welcome customers, but also a little nervous when she tried to make shoppers feel safe as they examined her cozy Miller Lane Mercantile store in Berkeley.

"It is really unknown territory," Swofford said outside his tent, with a mask covering his nose and mouth. "Everyone feels the weight of it."

Business owners in the Denver metro area tentatively opened their doors on Saturday, dipping their toes in the water to see if the public would be ready to frequent their stores after two months of staying home. The first day of reopening attracted a small number of buyers, as owners try to determine what their hours should be and how they might need to adjust operations to adapt to the new normal.

With the fresh air and sun shining, residents walked down Tennyson Street in Berkeley, poking their heads into businesses, grabbing takeaway coffees and walking their dogs.

Terri Beaton sat near the box inside Blush, a boutique clothing store, when she met store owner Christy Rosen.

Beaton, dressed in a green mask on Saturday, has been a loyal customer for 16 years, stopping to pick up a Mother's Day gift and chat with his friend.

"I love this store, and I am here to support them," he said.

Rosen said she plans to welcome customers by appointment only starting Monday, but that she wanted to open the doors all Saturday to see if people would show up.

"We take it one day at a time," he said.

Next door, owner Liana Hill was standing outside the women's clothing store, Dona Forta, chatting with Swofford from a safe 6-foot distance.

Hill has been limiting customers to one or two at a time inside his small store, making them pack their own merchandise to keep everything hands-free.

"I just wanted to try it out and decide how I feel," he said, adding that he still plans to offer online ordering and curbside pickup for those who aren't ready to venture into the store.

"I really love having a store and helping people feel good," said Hill.

A block from Tennyson Street, Case Newsom came out of the Spruce barbershop with a clean, fresh cut.

"It has been four months since my last real haircut," Newsom said, adding that he had to shake his head when all the businesses closed in March. "It feels amazing."

When Newsom was cutting his hair, his dog was grooming himself down the street.

Companies reported a range in their sponsorship level on Saturday.

Adam Baker, manager of Certified Tattoo Studios on South Broadway, said that on the first day back there were many people who wanted new ink, while a representative from Floyd's 99 center said the barbershop didn't have a free slot all day.

Elizabeth Reinig made four quick sales to loyal customers on Saturday when she opened her Cherry Creek clothing store, Your Best Friend’s Closet, but was still waiting to see how the rest of the day would go.

"It is really tentative," he said. "It is really strange."