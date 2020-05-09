Denver businesses caught between economic realities and security concerns as they consider reopening

%MINIFYHTML7ff155e4c113b49c0e392a2e531b3fc215%

Katy Brown and her husband bought EscapeWorks Denver a year ago to turn things around after a career in technology, and until mid-March, the business was booming.

His escape room, where groups are "locked up,quot; and must solve a series of puzzles to get out, is in a prime location in downtown Denver, drawing hordes of tourists from the Colorado Convention Center and 16th Mall. Street.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and the business simply stopped. Brown had to quit all 12 employees. Her income went to zero, then the books sank to red.

"Things seemed pretty terrible to us," said Brown.

On Saturday, EscapeWorks will join a number of Denver companies, from clothing stores to beauty salons, opening their doors for the first time in nearly two months as Mayor Michael Hancock's stay-at-home order expires. Business owners in a bleak financial situation say it's the only way to stay alive as they try to make up for lost sales while giving their employees a much-needed paycheck.

But despite the go-ahead from city leaders, many business owners choose to keep their stores dark, at least for now. Those who have chosen not to resume business without an appointment on Saturday, or even Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, say there is still insufficient evidence that bringing workers and customers back to their spaces is safe and does not contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

When Brown closed the Champa Street business on March 16, his income stopped. But the bills kept coming.

Rent and utilities still needed to be paid and she was forced to reimburse tens of thousands of dollars to customers who had reservations for the next few weeks.

Unlike restaurants, which could at least offer takeout and delivery, escape rooms couldn't be dropped on someone's door.

So with Denver's expiration order, Brown saw no choice but to reopen.

"Ultimately, we know that our clients will decide if they are ready to do it," he said. "We simply cannot afford to make that decision for them."

Opening its doors

Steve Weil, president of Rockmount Ranch Wear in Lower Downtown, has been able to ship his western clothing to stores around the world for the past two months, but his family business has still been affected.

"It was not a difficult decision," Weil said of Saturday's reopening. "It is essential for the well-being of our economy."

Many of Weil's clients are small businesses, so he has seen the effect the virus has had on stores around the world.

"It won't be what it was," Weil said. "But it is very important to have people working, people buying."

However, retail stores will not be able to resume normal activity. Stores can only have a limited number of customers browsing at any time, and all shoppers must wear masks and stay 6 feet from each other.

For the Wilderness Exchange in Highland, which plans to offer lobby pickup starting Saturday and in-person shopping on May 15, the new world of social estrangement has meant completely revamping the store's design. Massive containers with various shoes and rock climbing harnesses designed for the client's treasure hunt are impossible. Same thing with shipping equipment the store used to accept but can't properly sanitize.

New cleanup protocols will also need to be enacted. Some clothing stores, such as Rockmount, will use steam after people try them on, while EscapeWorks limits its customers to only private groups and will disinfect surfaces after each session.

But even companies that can open won't be able to attract as many employees as they could before the pandemic.

Feral Mountain Company in Berkeley typically doubles its workforce for the busy summer season. But with the expected slowdown in customers, owner Jimmy Funkhouser said he no longer believes that is feasible. Meanwhile, EscapeWorks and Wilderness Exchange say they are only bringing back half of their employees.

"The biggest fear we currently have is that we will bring everyone back and there is simply no return to normal in retail … and we don't want to bring everyone out of unemployment," said Peter Manley, assortment manager for the Wilderness Exchange . "We are definitely moving slowly and carefully."

Proceed with caution

But for all the Denver companies that open on Saturday, there are plenty that are not yet comfortable attracting customers.

Twist & Shout Records from Denver has always been a family business for Paul Epstein, who co-owns the music and entertainment booth across the street from East High School with his wife Jill. That's the point of view that led Epstein to close its doors a day before the order to stay home from the city was issued, and it's what drives his decision to keep the doors closed to everyone except employees this weekend and in the foreseeable future.

"I've said from the beginning: The North Star here for me is the safety and health of my employees and the community," said Epstein. "That's what it has to be. Anything else is rude.

Twist & Shout on Monday will begin offering contactless pickup on the sidewalk at 10 a.m. at 5 p.m. seven days a week. The record store has a strong online presence, but for now, those two functions are as open as the 11,000-square-foot store.

Epstein emphasized that he is not judging business owners who feel financial pressure to open, but with a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program that gives him a break, he is going to take things easy and make sure his workers have something to say.

"These are real human beings that I love and have worked with and that I am not going to endanger or force them to do something that they are afraid to do," he said.

The idea that the virus has been contained to the point where it is safe for people to get on with their lives as they did in February is "magical thinking," Epstein said, and is not based on any scientific or medical advice. what's wrong with it. seen to date.

Kevin Byrne, owner of Digitiqe Denver, closed its tech repair and retail store to customers without an appointment a week before the city's home stay order in March, despite the fact that its location probably fit in. some of the "critical business,quot; categories described in Governor Jared Polis's April 1 Home Stay Order. He said he doesn't have a timeline for when he plans to invite customers back in after reopening for repairs Monday.

"We will definitely not open our retail business. We see no reason to put our employees at risk if we don't need to," said Byrne. "I really don't see people really clamoring to go out and explore any retail store right now anyway."

For Abrean SophiaMarie, reopening her Bee Sweet hairdo in River North this weekend is too soon. The co-owner hopes to wait a little longer and see how everything unfolds over the next few weeks in other beauty salons. But SophiaMarie and her business partner don't want to commit on a reopening date because they don't know when it will feel good.

"I think we will be living with this virus for quite a while, so unfortunately I don't think we have an indicator that it is safe to go back to work," said SophiaMarie. "At some point, you make a decision: Am I ready to go back to work?"