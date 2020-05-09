Denton County Reports 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 1 from Denton State Supported Life Center – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML49b8949266944d6e661ac7f26f12c30717%

– The Denton County Public Health Department announced Friday that two additional Denton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

One patient, a 70-year-old woman from Shady Shores was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County.

The other patient, a man in his 60s who lived at the Denton State Supported Living Center, was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County.

%MINIFYHTML49b8949266944d6e661ac7f26f12c30718%

"We are deeply saddened to learn of two deaths today, including one at the Denton State Supported Living Center," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Denton County Public Health began working closely with the Denton State Supported Living Center in March, as soon as the first positive case was identified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep these people's families and friends in your thoughts and prayers. "

DCPH is also announcing 30 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the cumulative total across the county to 902 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

DCPH also announced seven recently recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

Click here for local COVID-19 data, including interactive heatmaps, hospital and ventilator usage, and city and ZIP code data.

Click here for COVID-19 health and safety information.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources