Denton County Reports 12 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Recoveries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Denton County Reports 12 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Recoveries - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTMLa0b5032d28d8088d3890e1dfc9144bc716%
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Department of Public Health (DCPH) announced 12 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLa0b5032d28d8088d3890e1dfc9144bc717%

The new cases increase the county's cumulative total to 914.

DCPH also announced eight recently recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

For more information on Denton County health and safety, click here.

%MINIFYHTMLa0b5032d28d8088d3890e1dfc9144bc719%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here