Denton County Reports 12 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Recoveries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Denton County Department of Public Health (DCPH) announced 12 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

The new cases increase the county's cumulative total to 914.

Press Release: 12 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County %MINIFYHTMLa0b5032d28d8088d3890e1dfc9144bc718% Visit https://t.co/hnUUZvHp07 for local COVID-19 data, including interactive heat maps, use of hospitals and ventilators, and city and ZIP code data. Visit https://t.co/JOQ2P9mIKK for information on health and safety from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/vefBA0kiW0 – Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) May 9, 2020

DCPH also announced eight recently recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

