Denny Hamlin wins the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series final at the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway

Denny Hamlin's virtual victory at North Wilkesboro 160 at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday afternoon marked an impressive performance by him in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

The race also served as a competitive farewell before the NASCAR Cup series resumes next weekend at the real Darlington Raceway (Sunday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) .

Hamlin, who drives the No. 11 Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing, also won the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway seven weeks ago. That event kicked off a fun and well-received series of virtual races as the sport took time off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAISLOP: 'Cars 3' brought the ghost of North Wilkesboro back to life

This weekend, Hamlin had to push Ross Chastain's car in the waning laps to grab the checkered flag, holding one of iRacing's top Timmy Hill for 0.914 seconds to claim a dramatic second victory. Hamlin joins three-time race winner Hendrick Motorsport's William Byron as the only two multiple winners in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series competition.

"Let's talk about a hit and run, it's a textbook way to do it, get it out of the rut but don't tear it apart," Hamlin said of his battle with Chastain, who injured Hamlin in retaliation for the virtual cooling. lap.

NASCAR Cup rookie and Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick finished third. Chastain moved up to fourth and Austin Dillon bested another iRacing star, Garrett Smithley, for fifth place.

Smithley, Brennan Poole, Parker Kligerman, Kevin Harvick and Landon Cassill completed the top 10 on what was a day of high action in the historic site's iRacing debut. The race was essentially made possible by Dale Earnhardt Jr., who led the charge to obtain the 0.625-mile oval on the iRacing platform, which opened it for its first competition on Saturday.

Earnhardt finished 15th on Saturday. NASCAR Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon, who won the last NASCAR Cup race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on September 29, 1996, finished 18th.

It was a busy day on the track, with eight caution periods over 53 laps. NASCAR Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell led 61 of the race's 160 highest laps before finishing 14th in the Toyota Leavine Family Racing. Chastain led 31 laps and Hamlin was in front for 24 laps.

Hamlin acknowledged that getting the last victory before returning to the regular season competition was a confidence boost. Prior to the series schedule break, Hamlin had already earned his third victory in the Daytona 500 in Game 1 of the season and was 11th in the championship points standings with his Playoff ticket already marked. .

"I can only speak for myself, but yes, of course, I'm much more excited than if I hadn't won," Hamlin said. "Winning the last iRace, the first and the last, is significant.

"We have millions of people watching. It is good publicity for my sponsors. It is good for me and my confidence.

"We know, all drivers know that everything is the same. There is no advantage to anyone. It is about who can hone their skill in iRacing."

"IRacing, we can always talk about not being related, this, that and the other. Somehow it won't and it doesn't. But you have to use the same techniques that make you good in iRacing that make you good in life Real. It's not like playing Madden or NBA 2K where you're using your hand-eye coordination by pressing the buttons. You're using the accelerator, the brakes, running two at the same time, the steering wheel. It's all the same. "

"I am proud of that," Hamlin continued. "Hey, if everything is the same, (and) I've won a few times, (then) I feel pretty good about where I am as a driver. I certainly think there is some confidence that it will last for a few weeks."

Hill, who started 25th on the 29-car grid on Saturday, posted his sixth top-3 finish in all seven eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series events.

"Well, it was a fun experience, we had the best average and culminated the final by finishing second in North Wilkesboro," Hill said, adding, "We look forward to competing in Darlington again next week. I really enjoyed what it was, but I can't wait to get back to driving what we normally do. "

Regular competition will resume with a 400m mill on Darlington's egg-shaped oval. Harvick, who finished ninth Saturday, leads the NASCAR Cup championship standings by a single point over Joey Logano, who has won twice in all four races to date.

Hamlin was, as expected, extremely eager to compete again. No fans will be allowed in Darlington and standards of social distancing will apply to teams, drivers and crews. But Hamlin is optimistic that racing at one of NASCAR's most historic venues will be as good and compelling as ever.

"I think overall it will be like an old shoe," Hamlin said. "I don't think from a television perspective, fans will see anything different from a normal race that they would normally see in Darlington."

Following the Series Cup race on May 17, NASCAR will race Darlington Raceway in a 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event on May 19 (8 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and a second Series Cup event (500 kilometers) on May 20 (7:30 pm ET; FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Holly Cain writes for the NASCAR Wire Service.