Demi Lovato is "really happy,quot; with Max Ehrich, shares a PDA clip

Demi lovato says he is very happy with Max Ehrich after posting his swoon-worthy moment the new Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber video, "Stuck with U,quot;, directly to your own Instagram.
The world first discovered their new relationship in March, when a source told E! News that Lovato had been dating the ex Young and restless actor for a few weeks.
In addition, the source revealed that the two were quarantined together at the singer's home in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Max likes music and health very much, and he doesn't like to party," the source said in March. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have some mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends through Facetime since he was quarantined. He is very new, but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads. "
Now, after the release of Grande and Bieber's new star-studded music video, Lovato has shared the isolated recording of her Ehrich dance and kisses against a night sky background.
"Happy to be a part of something so special right now," Lovato wrote in the caption accompanied by love emojis. "How really REALLY happy if you can't say … #stuckwithu,quot;
In March, fans of the singer first witnessed a loving moment when Lovato accidentally crashed Ehrich's Instagram live, covering his shoulders with a blanket while playing the piano.
Lovato is not the only star to confirm a romance in the "Stuck with U,quot; video. Ariana Grande similarly confirmed her new romance with Dalton Gomez, dance slowly with the real estate agent and make the music video official.
%MINIFYHTML033b4135fbeefa832e95bf30eb00ca5819%