Demi Lovato is "really happy,quot; with Max Ehrich, shares a PDA clip

Demi lovato says he is very happy with Max Ehrich after posting his swoon-worthy moment the new Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber video, "Stuck with U,quot;, directly to your own Instagram.

The world first discovered their new relationship in March, when a source told E! News that Lovato had been dating the ex Young and restless actor for a few weeks.

In addition, the source revealed that the two were quarantined together at the singer's home in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Max likes music and health very much, and he doesn't like to party," the source said in March. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have some mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends through Facetime since he was quarantined. He is very new, but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads. "