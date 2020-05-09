Delta Stops Service to Burbank and Long Beach Airports – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLec9cd276cf8e893c9c1302aeeae13be217%

– Starting next week, Delta Air Lines will no longer fly to Hollywood Burbank or Long Beach airports as the airline continues to struggle with the drop in passenger traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline announced on Friday that, starting May 13, it will suspend service to 10 airports in markets that have a second major airport that can serve customers. The service will remain suspended until September at least.

Delta passengers who already had flights booked from any of the airports will now have their flights rescheduled to depart from Los Angeles International Airport.

Last month, the Burbank airport was forced to close one of its two terminals due to falling demand.

Along with Burbank and Long Beach, Delta is also notably stopping flights to Oakland International and Chicago Midway International.

The airline said it has seen its passenger traffic drop by 80% for domestic flights and 90% for international flights.

And Delta is not done. The airline requested permission from the US Department of Transportation. USA To suspend service to airports in nine other cities, the company said in a press release.

It is unclear how many Delta employees have been laid off due to the new cost-saving measures.

"The affected Delta employees will receive payment protection options until September 30," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, LAX reported last week that it expects to see a budget deficit of up to $ 315 billion as a result of the pandemic.